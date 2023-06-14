Doja Cat has shared a new clip to social media, previewing her new track titled “Attention,” which she plans to unveil on June 16. She posted a clip of what appears to be a music video for the single, showcasing screaming fans while Doja spits some lyrics from the song. She dropped the track’s artwork yesterday, revealing the release date. The release date was also previously leaked, via a pre-save link that circulated the internet earlier this week.

Doja also got fans talking recently, when she seemed to begin a countdown to something new on Twitter. She simply began the countdown with a Tweet of the number “5” on Sunday, leaving fans to speculate what she was counting down to. Now, it’s clear that Doja is counting down to the release of the single, and perhaps an accompanying music video for “Attention.”

New Doja Cat Music Is Coming This Week

Last month, Doja opened up about the title of her upcoming album during an interview with Insider. She had previously announced to social media that the album’s title would be Hellmouth, later changing it to First Of All before claiming that it would actually be neither. Doja cited her ADHD as a factor in her changing her mind on the title various times. Insider asked the performer how she comes up with her album titles, to which she replied, “Good God. I don’t know.” She went on to reveal, “I put my ADHD kind of on display — by accident, I guess.”

Doja Cat continued, “I thought that ‘Hellmouth’ was the name of the album, but then it wasn’t. But I’m good at doing things last minute. So I’ve been firing off random stuff and reading comments and seeing how people receive it and then, you know, saying ‘no’ a lot. Just kidding.” She later revealed, “I do think that I finally have a title,” noting, “It’s not ‘First of All.’”

