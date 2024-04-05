Doja Cat Denies Dissing Anyone In Her Music: "I Don't Get In Rap Beefs"

A lot of folks have interpreted the Los Angeles MC's bars as being directed against Nicki Minaj and others, but she's not here for the gossip.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Doja Cat is one of the biggest rappers in the world, yet her visibility and crossover appeal don't leave her out of the typical hip-hop game conversations that befall many MCs. We're currently in a pretty big moment for beef within artists, what with Nicki Minaj, Megan Thee Stallion, Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and J. Cole locked in lyrical battles. Many over the years have assumed that Doja's taken shots at some of her peers, including Nicki, Cardi B, and others. However, it seems like this is all just part of the rumor mill, as she took to Twitter this week to call off any assumptions that she's actively going against any one artist.

"no one has done anything to me for me to even want to begin to diss them," Doja Cat shared. "all my peers been nice as f**k and welcoming of me. please stop f***ing grasping for straws here. i dont play these games you all are playing. its incredibly childish and quite frankly the most depressing s**t ive ever cme across on the internet. grow the f**k up. i dont get in 'rAp bEefS.'"

Doja Cat Claims She's Never Tried To Diss Anyone

For those unaware, many people may have drawn new connections to Doja Cat's supposed beefs on her new album Scarlet II: Claude Frollo. Regardless, this also applies to the wealth of previous instances in which she supposedly sent shade at the rap game, especially her female competitors like Nicki Minaj and Cardi B. This response points to the idea that many confrontational or boastful bars are simply being competitive as artistic offerings, and don't really target anyone as a whole. While there's a lot of beef going around in the butcher shop of hip-hop right now, the Los Angeles artist is calling for folks to take lyrics more seriously.

Meanwhile, this parallels recent expressions from GloRilla to call a truce in the Nicki Minaj and Cardi B battle, which drew many different reactions online. Do you think that Doja is just throwing rocks and hiding her hands here, or should more rappers echo these sentiments? However you may feel, drop your thoughts down in the comments section below. Also, for more news and the latest updates on Doja Cat, log back into HNHH.

