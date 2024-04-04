Doja Cat Shuts Down Fan Over Supposed Cardi B Diss

Doja Cat is easily one of the biggest artists in the world right now. Overall, she has crafted some massive hits. Moreover, she has garnered some controversy due to some statements made on social media. For instance, last year she found herself beefing with her fans over their love for her pop hits. Not to mention, she wore a t-shirt with Sam Hyde on it, which led to even more scrutiny. That said, Scarlet was a dope album, and fans ultimately tuned in. In fact, a deluxe version of the album is coming soon.

With this new version of the project coming out soon, Doja Cat has been more active on social media as of late. She has been talking about some of the new songs that are about to come out, and the tracks that she likes the most. In one tweet, she wrote "disrespectful is one of my top 3 fav." This prompted a response from a fan who said "ok but which one did you whack Cardi B on?" Fans have suspected a Cardi B diss track for a while. However, Doja immediately shut the fan down in their tracks.

Doja Cat Sets The Record Straight

"None of them get a fuckin life," she said simply. Needless to say, Doja Cat doesn't care for all of the fans out there who try to speculate about her life. Instead, she is just going to make her music, haters be damned. Either way, the Scarlet era has been an interesting one, and it will be nice to get some new songs soon.

Are you excited for this new project from Doja Cat? What are your expectations for it? Do you believe there will be some hidden features here?

