Doja Cat Shows Off Her Pole Dancing Skills After Social Media Break

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
YouTube Brandcast 2023
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 17: Doja Cat performs onstage during YouTube Brandcast 2023 at David Geffen Hall on May 17, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for YouTube)
Doja Cat's doing her thing again.

Considering all the wild IG Live antics and fan backlash that Doja Cat faced over the past few years, the fact that she's a bit of an on-and-off-again social media user should come as no surprise. After all, no one wants to deal with that level of scrutiny, hacks, and engagement all the time. But one thing we can count on is that whenever she comes back to the online space, she does so in a pretty eye-catching and notable way. This time around, the Los Angeles artist posted a video of herself on Friday (September 6) twirling around on a pole while listening to classical music and reading a book.

It's a pretty funny clip out of context, and Doja Cat's form is downright impressive. It's probably not what people expect to see when they first hear the words "pole dancing," but she's always been one to surprise and joke around. But fans are a bit more curious about this particular social media return thanks to some dating rumors around the Scarlet creative. Fans spotted her and Joseph Quinn out on a London date, which caused a lot of conversation due to their complicated history together.

Doja Cat Is Back Online, Now With A Pole & A Book

Nevertheless, not all of Doja Cat's social media breaks have to do with just being tired of all the engagement and drama. Sometimes, it's a legitimate security concern. For example, someone or a group of people recently hacked her Twitter account and began to diss Iggy Azalea. This was pretty ironic because Doja had been critical of Iggy's music in the past (via since-deleted tweets, to be fair), but Iggy said that they had no issues whatsoever in real life. So this hack didn't fool her as those responsible might've hoped for.

Meanwhile, another recent Doja Cat debate revolved around whether or not Latto is a better rapper than her, a discussion topic that Joe Budden virally sparked on his podcast. "Latto is ill," he posited. "I might have to have her [at] number two. Nicki is number one for me. I think Latto would give Doja a long night. She can’t rap like that. If I’m just talking about rapping, Doja can pack it up if Latto walk in the studio with her notebook."

