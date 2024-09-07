Doja Cat Shows Off Her Pole Dancing Skills After Social Media Break

Doja Cat's doing her thing again.

Considering all the wild IG Live antics and fan backlash that Doja Cat faced over the past few years, the fact that she's a bit of an on-and-off-again social media user should come as no surprise. After all, no one wants to deal with that level of scrutiny, hacks, and engagement all the time. But one thing we can count on is that whenever she comes back to the online space, she does so in a pretty eye-catching and notable way. This time around, the Los Angeles artist posted a video of herself on Friday (September 6) twirling around on a pole while listening to classical music and reading a book.

It's a pretty funny clip out of context, and Doja Cat's form is downright impressive. It's probably not what people expect to see when they first hear the words "pole dancing," but she's always been one to surprise and joke around. But fans are a bit more curious about this particular social media return thanks to some dating rumors around the Scarlet creative. Fans spotted her and Joseph Quinn out on a London date, which caused a lot of conversation due to their complicated history together.

Doja Cat Is Back Online, Now With A Pole & A Book

Nevertheless, not all of Doja Cat's social media breaks have to do with just being tired of all the engagement and drama. Sometimes, it's a legitimate security concern. For example, someone or a group of people recently hacked her Twitter account and began to diss Iggy Azalea. This was pretty ironic because Doja had been critical of Iggy's music in the past (via since-deleted tweets, to be fair), but Iggy said that they had no issues whatsoever in real life. So this hack didn't fool her as those responsible might've hoped for.