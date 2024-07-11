Doja Cat Fans Can't Get Enough Of Her Messy New Look

While Doja Cat's social media recently ran into some hacking issues, it seems like it inspired another style revamp.

Doja Cat got right back to social media after an Iggy Azalea-dissing hack, and showed off a new look for fans to fawn over. Moreover, she shared a couple of lo-fi snapshots to her Instagram page showing off a ruffled new haircut both with and without what seems like a night vision filter, and her followers were quick to praise the style. Just look at the comments of the IG post below and you'll see a whole lot of fire emojis, impressed statements, and remarks about the Los Angeles creative's beauty and fashion sense. We're sure that another revamp is just around the corner, as she never likes to box herself in for too long.

Furthermore, Doja Cat's sensibilities in the wardrobe world extend to her surprising skills at quickly and engagingly dealing with outfit malfunctions mid-performance. For example, she recently turned a faulty mini-skirt into a mini-part of a concert, ripping it off as she performed and putting that frustrated energy into her vocal performance. Of course, mishaps like these aren't necessarily uncommon across performers. But few artists can say they handled them as uniquely and as entertainingly as this example.

Doja Cat's New Look

However, one thing that artists usually can't control when they're on stage performing is how much the crowd knows their material or is willing to engage with it live. During her recent tour, Doja Cat also expressed some visible frustration with how a festival crowd wasn't singing along with her. We've all seen headlines about rappers and musicians acting out at live performances when it comes to the crowd, and some are more measured while others go all out. But it doesn't change the bizarre feeling it must give, so we can't blame them for letting that show every once in a while.

Meanwhile, Doja Cat will probably continue to switch up her styles despite some folks' criticism, including a recent Azealia Banks rant against her. No troll has been able to stop her so far, and we don't see a change on its way anytime soon. The question is whether these new looks will pair up with new material or if it's just an unrelated personal style choice. It's a killer one, so we're not mad either way.