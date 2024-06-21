Doja Cat Fixes A Frustrating Wardrobe Malfunction Mid-Show In The Most Doja Way Possible

If there's one thing that you must know about Doja Cat as a performer, it's that she always turns tragedy to triumph without skipping a beat.

Doja Cat is one heck of a live performer, so much so that even her wardrobe malfunctions and stage mishaps can result in a key moment of the show. Moreover, she recently kicked off the European leg of her Scarlet tour, and her stop in Amsterdam on Wednesday (Juneteenth) proved to be more difficult than most. The Los Angeles native had her white dress hooked to something else onstage, leaving it stuck to her body in a bit of an awkward position. "F**k this dress! B***h!" she screamed into the mic, and when she ripped the bottom off leaving just her corset to continue the performance, fans cheered and roared at her resilience.

Furthermore, Doja Cat has done a lot during her treks around the globe to not just give fans great performances, but show off her style and beauty as well. For example, she recently spotlit her body with some tour pics, pairing show-stopping energy with a lot of fashion know-how. Of course, this shouldn't really come as much of a surprise given past iconic fits and head-turning moments. But it's great that these posts and revelations show a lot of confidence, pride, and enjoyment during what is always a stressful time for artists despite the extravagance.

Doja Cat Rips Off Part Of Her Dress At Amsterdam Show

Elsewhere, Doja Cat is also making sure to revamp and re-electrify her live renditions like she's done in the past, such as a recent Broadway-style rendition of "Paint The Town Red" on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. It's always great to see musicians venture off into new territory or unexpected lanes, especially as a feat of talent and versatility. In her case, she is always proving herself as an entrancing performer and as someone who takes a lot of influence from many different areas. It's this creativity that has elevated the Scarlet tour to new highs, wardrobe malfunctions and all.

But don't get it twisted: Doja Cat is still Doja Cat, and her online presence continues to puzzle and humor her fanbase. Have you ever wondered whether or not Chewbacca from the Star Wars universe is gay? Well, her Twitter page certainly made you consider it if you saw her odd and comical questions on Chewie's sexuality. Here's to more bizarre but all-in-good-fun social media moments, onstage improvisations, and killer performances.

