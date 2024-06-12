Doja Cat Shows Off Her Body With Sultry Tour Photos

Doja had fans showing her love for her distinct style.

Doja Cat is currently on the European leg of her Scarlet Tour. Fans from the continent are getting to see her play songs like "Paint The Town Red" and "Agora Hills" for the first time live. The tour began last year with a North American leg that also featured opening acts Ice Spice and Doechii. For the European leg of the tour Doja recruited singer Hemlock Springs to serve as her opening act. Ahead of a trio of shows taking place in London and Newcastle she saw fit to drop a quick photo dump taking fans behind the scenes of a recent show.

The series of pictures Doja Cat shared show off her outfit and make-up from a series of different angels. Most notably some of the pictures show off exactly how skimpy her outfit is and how curvy she looks in it. In the comments, fans react to both Doja's look and her sense of style. "idc if yall say doja is weird.. i love her vibe" one of the top comments on the post reads. "Prettiest women I ever did see" another comment claims. Check out the series of photos she posted and the variety of fan reactions to it below.

Doja Cat's Newest Tour Photo Dump

Over the weekend, Doja left fans confused. That's because she repeatedly tweeted about whether or not Chewbacca from Star Wars was gay. It isn't clear what inspired her to think so much about the character's sexuality but she posted about it multiple times across the span of a few hours. That came shortly after some tweets she made led her followers to think she was taking shots at her own dad.