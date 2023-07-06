More than almost any other artist, Doja Cat has her fans in a stranglehold with her social media. From posting and deleting teasers of new music to getting in beef with other celebrities, she is always making news for Tweets and IG posts. Earlier today, she did so once again with an abstracted new photo that nonetheless had fans talking. The picture sees Doja on the edge of the frame sporting an American flag bikini and gorgeous blonde wig.

Fans in the comments were eating up her look as usual. “ATE MOTHER ATE AND LEFT NO CRUMBS,” one of the top comments says. “Lost a lil weight but she ain’t EVERRR LOST THE TUSHIE,” says another comment below it. Other fans pointed out how much more love Doja Cat gets when she’s sporting a wig rather than her shaved head look. “y’all only like her when she’s showing you her body with a wig on,” says one. “this comments are the proof that people only like doja when she wears a wig,” says another.

Doja Cat’s Instagram Slay

After much teasing, Doja finally dropped some new music for fans last month. She released “Attention” which is expected to be the lead single to her next album. Fans enjoyed the song quite a bit and it debuted inside the Top 40 of the Hot 100. Even after dropping in its second week on the charts the song has still racked up over 32 million streams on Spotify.

There’s plenty of evidence that Doja Cat has a new album in the works. Last month she announced that she’s going on tour later this year. The Scarlet Tour is expected to kick off on Halloween and run until December. Doja is also bringing Ice Spice and Doechii with her as openers on the tour. She also teamed up with SZA earlier this year for a remix of the singer’s mega-hit “Kill Bill.” What do you think of Doja Cat’s new photo dump? Let us know in the comment section below.

