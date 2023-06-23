Doja Cat just kicked off a brand new era in her career when she dropped her new song “Attention” last week. Now she’s confirmed that later this year she’s going on a massive new tour. The 24-date tour kicks off on Halloween in San Francisco at the Chase Center. From then it hits two dozen stadiums across the country before concluding at United Center in Chicago on December 13th. Coming along for the ride are special guests Ice Spice and Doechii. While none of the trio have ever crossed over in song, they certainly seem to have a lot of fan crossover between them.

She announced the tour with an Instagram post earlier today. The caption is simple enough, reading “see you on the scarlet tour.” As usual, fans flooded to the comments to express their excitement and share which dates they’ll be attending. One of the top comments reads “IM GONNA CRY DOJCHII ON THE SAME STAGE,” combining Doja Cat and Doechii’s names. Elsewhere in the comments fans speculate that Doja Cat is likely to release an album sometime before the tour. Even the name of it, The Scarlet Tour left fans speculating on what her next album may be called.

Doja Cat Hits The Road With Ice Spice And Doechii

Just a few days ago Doja Cat tweeted out something that is always going to get attention online, her cat. She debuted the new pet, nicknamed “Frodo” to the world in a tweet that was viewed millions of times. Like most of the rapper’s online posts, it was deleted shortly after though it’s still possible to find the new kitty elsewhere online. In a recent Instagram live she debuted some spooky new red contact lenses that go perfectly with her new era.

While Doja Cat hasn’t confirmed what her new album will be called, at least not after cycling through the past few names, there is one word that has popped up again and again “Scarlet.” The word in combination with the blood droplet emoji have appeared in nearly all of her recent social media output. What do you think of Doja Cat’s new tour announcement? Let us know in the comment section below.

