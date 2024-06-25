Doja Cat Delivers NSFW Message While Clubbing: "My Throat Bored"

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 05: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat attends the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Doja Cat knows how to garner attention.

Doja Cat is an artist who has had an interesting come up in the music industry. Overall, many fans became accustomed to her thanks to "Bitch I'm A Cow." Her viral video had an Adult Swim quality to it, but it ultimately blew up and helped turn her into a huge star. Subsequently, she came out with a few extremely successful projects and singles that topped the charts. Her most recent project, Scarlet, ended up being one of the best rap albums of 2023, and showcased her proficiency as an MC.

Recently, Doja Cat found herself in Paris for Fashion Week. Numerous artists had pulled up to Fashion Week, so it should come as no surprise that someone as stylish as Doja would end up being there. At one point, Doja was seen in the club, where she was having a good time. However, at one point, she offered up an NSFW message to whoever was filming her. She put up her phone to her head, as the screen displayed a message saying "My Throat Bored."

Doja Cat Leaves Some Fans In Shock

The implications of this message don't really need to be described. Consequently, many fans took to the WorldStarHipHop comments section to give their opinions. "These are the women our young girls are idolizing," one person wrote. "If give no fucks was a person," said another. Overall, there were plenty of people in the comments shooting their shots. Although it remains to be seen if Doja will give any of them the time of day.

Let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Doja Cat is getting involved in too many antics? Do you believe that the message was simply too vulgar to be displayed at the club in this way? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

