Doja Cat's Twitter Account Disses Iggy Azalea After Getting Hacked

Potential rap beef avoided.

Doja Cat isn't afraid to be polarizing. It was the promotional game plan for her last album. It worked too, as the album contained massively successful singles. That being said, die-hard Doja fans were confused on July 8. The rapper seemingly targeted Iggy Azalea, and began to leave insulting comments under the "Fancy" artist's posts. After a series of increasingly bizarre posts, however, fans determined that Doja's account had been hacked. Iggy Azalea even addressed the hacker directly.

The first sign that something was off was when Doja Cat's account left a childish insult underneath a photo ad of Azalea. "Shut up b*tch," the tweet response read. It was the follow-up, however, that made it clear Doja Cat was not the person behind this attack. "F*ck that stupid b*tch @IGGYAZALEA," the hacker posted. "And buy $DOJA." It didn't take long for Iggy Azalea to notice the bizarre string messages, and she promptly responded. Azalea made it clear that she's the one running her social media account, and she sees these posts firsthand.

Iggy Azalea Claimed That Her And Doja Cat Are Cool

"Hackers on celeb girl accounts again making it about me," she tweeted. "Cause I’m their fixation but they didn’t consider the fact that I may actually interact w ppl in real life. It’s not fitting into reality lol." Iggy Azalea then cleared the air between her and Doja Cat. She assured fans that they didn't have any problems with each other, and were merely being pitted against each other by trolls. "Get rugged if yall want but I’m cool w that girl irl," she added. "So yall f*cked up w that tweet hackers."

Doja Cat and Iggy Azalea haven't had too many interactions over the years. Ironically, Doja Cat went viral for comparing Azalea to Donald Trump in 2015. In a series of since-deleted tweets, Doja claimed that she hated Azalea's music contributed nothing to the art form. "Iggy doesn't do sh*t for me emotionally," she explained. "Except for annoy the f*ck out of me immensely. It's like if Donald Trump made music. Rich waste." If Azalea's claims of being "cool" with Doja Cat are truthful, then we can only assume the latter has changed her harsh tune.