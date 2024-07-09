Doja Cat's Twitter Account Disses Iggy Azalea After Getting Hacked

BYElias Andrews1098 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Roskilde Festival 2024 - Day 4
ROSKILDE, DENMARK - JULY 03: Doja Cat performs at Roskilde Festival 2024 on July 03, 2024 in Roskilde, Denmark. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Potential rap beef avoided.

Doja Cat isn't afraid to be polarizing. It was the promotional game plan for her last album. It worked too, as the album contained massively successful singles. That being said, die-hard Doja fans were confused on July 8. The rapper seemingly targeted Iggy Azalea, and began to leave insulting comments under the "Fancy" artist's posts. After a series of increasingly bizarre posts, however, fans determined that Doja's account had been hacked. Iggy Azalea even addressed the hacker directly.

The first sign that something was off was when Doja Cat's account left a childish insult underneath a photo ad of Azalea. "Shut up b*tch," the tweet response read. It was the follow-up, however, that made it clear Doja Cat was not the person behind this attack. "F*ck that stupid b*tch @IGGYAZALEA," the hacker posted. "And buy $DOJA." It didn't take long for Iggy Azalea to notice the bizarre string messages, and she promptly responded. Azalea made it clear that she's the one running her social media account, and she sees these posts firsthand.

Read More: Doja Cat Delivers NSFW Message While Clubbing: "My Throat Bored"

Iggy Azalea Claimed That Her And Doja Cat Are Cool

"Hackers on celeb girl accounts again making it about me," she tweeted. "Cause I’m their fixation but they didn’t consider the fact that I may actually interact w ppl in real life. It’s not fitting into reality lol." Iggy Azalea then cleared the air between her and Doja Cat. She assured fans that they didn't have any problems with each other, and were merely being pitted against each other by trolls. "Get rugged if yall want but I’m cool w that girl irl," she added. "So yall f*cked up w that tweet hackers."

Doja Cat and Iggy Azalea haven't had too many interactions over the years. Ironically, Doja Cat went viral for comparing Azalea to Donald Trump in 2015. In a series of since-deleted tweets, Doja claimed that she hated Azalea's music contributed nothing to the art form. "Iggy doesn't do sh*t for me emotionally," she explained. "Except for annoy the f*ck out of me immensely. It's like if Donald Trump made music. Rich waste." If Azalea's claims of being "cool" with Doja Cat are truthful, then we can only assume the latter has changed her harsh tune.

Read More: Doja Cat Shows Off Her Body With Sultry Tour Photos

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias is a music writer at HotNewHipHop. He joined the site in 2024, and covers a wide range of topics, including pop culture, film, sports, and of course, hip-hop. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Friday, especially when it comes to the coverage of new albums and singles. His favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
recommended content
Collage Maker-22-Apr-2023-07-56-AM-2216MusicIggy Azalea Shuts Down Coi Leray Feud Rumours On Twitter2.8K
Neil Mockford/Getty ImagesMusicIggy Azalea Steals The Show With Sexy #SilhouetteChallenge Video36.6K
Cassandra Hannagan / Stringer / Getty ImagesMusicAzealia Banks Calls Out Ebro Darden For His Comments About Doja Cat7.9K
Pitbull &amp; Iggy Azalea In Concert - Clarkston, MIMusicPlayboi Carti Posts Adorable Video With His Son, Iggy Azalea Accuses Of Him Being An Absent Father8.0K