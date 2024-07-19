Doja Cat Left Speechless By Man's NSFW Interruption During Instagram Live Session

Wireless Festival 2024 - Day Three
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat performs during day three of Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)
Doja Cat was left in shock and awe when a seemingly random man gave her Instagram Live session a bizarre viral moment to share.

Doja Cat's pretty prolific and unfiltered on social media, but sadly, not even she can control everything that happens on her account. A Twitter hack had her page dissing Iggy Azalea, and her most recent Instagram Live session was subject to quite the bizarre, albeit slightly hilarious, interruption. Moreover, the Los Angeles creative was just talking normally and smoking her cigarette when a man moved the curtain of the window behind her (is this a weird hotel of some sort?). Then, he proceeded to press his bare buttocks up against the window and shake them slightly before pulling the curtain out again and disappearing, which left her with a shocked and awe-struck expression on her face.

Furthermore, this is definitely one of the oddest and most comical things to happen on Doja Cat's Instagram in a while, and that's saying something. Still, she knows when to take things down a notch, such as some new snaps of a new haircut and style look. The social media feed doesn't always have to look like a collection of notable and effective antics: sometimes, people just want to get ready with you. Hopefully future IG Live sessions see funnier moments that aren't as blatantly NSFW, for both Doja's sake and our own.

Doja Cat's Bizarre NSFW IG Live Interruption

Anyways, we know that Doja Cat is pretty quick on her feet to respond to her environment, so we're surprised that she didn't have a stronger reaction to this. Perhaps it would've been more notable if this happened onstage, as she recently proved that she can handle wardrobe malfunctions and other issues with passionate and electric energy. Alas, it would probably be much harder to prank the superstar when there are thousands of people watching. So let's hope that these interruptions stay online, if at all.

Meanwhile, speaking of live performances, Doja Cat recently made it clear that she wants festival crowds to match her excitement and not just stand there. It's hard when the audience is made up of a lot of fans but also a whole lot of infrequent listeners. But we're sure that she was able to get folks hype regardless. If all is well, then this butt-baring man won't be a part of future shows... or maybe there's a meme to embrace here.

...