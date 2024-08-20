Doja Cat & Joseph Quinn Get Lovey-Dovey In London Amid Dating Rumors

Doja and Joseph have been enjoying each other's company in London.

Things seem to be coming full circle for Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn as these two continue to fuel dating rumors. About two years ago, the Scarlet MC had the hots for Stranger Things 4 cast member, Joseph Quinn. While unbeknownst to him, The London, England actor was capturing the hearts of fans instead as Eddie Munson in his one and only season on the show. However, co-star Noah Schnapp tossed Doja Cat the alley-oop by passing the message on to Quinn. Sadly, things never came to be for them, as the rapper and singer went on to match up with J. Cyrus. A lot of her supporters have not been in love with their relationship, as the Twitch streamer has been accused of emotional abuse of his team.

Now, that relationship seems to be in the rearview mirror because Doja and Joseph have been linked once again. A couple of days ago, multiple reports from across the pond came through that they were spotted throughout London together. They attended an Osees concert at Dingwalls in Camden and were getting very touchy-feely. Then, another outlet says they saw them at a local pub in London getting a drink.

Fans Are Shipping Joseph Quinn & Doja Cat

These bombshells were certainly sparking dating rumors, but now, things may be solidified. According to some new photo evidence from Pop Base via X, Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn can be seen holding hands while strolling down the streets of London. These two have not confirmed anything just yet, but it's hard to imagine that these two aren't an official item now. Fans seem to be believing it now too and it's safe to say they are excited for Doja.

More Fan Reactions