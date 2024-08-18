Doja Cat & Joseph Quinn Spark Dating Rumors

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 14, 2024 in Indio, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Coachella)
Fans think that Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn are an item thanks to some new reports of their supposed outings in London.

Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn have a pretty interesting history together, one that Noah Schnapp would recall with some reservations. Moreover, you may remember that Schnapp exposed Doja's DMs to him asking him to set her up with his Stranger Things costar, Quinn. Well, it looks like two years after that whole debacle, she and Joseph might actually be an item. This gossip and speculation comes from multiple reports. One from Deuxmoi claims that the two went to the Osees' Friday (August 16) show at Dingwalls in Camden, London and couldn't keep their hands off one another according to the report.

On the other hand, another report from The Irish Sun photographed Doja Cat and Joseph Quinn apparently enjoying a drink together at a pub in London. While neither report truly makes it crystal clear that they're dating, this is certainly enough for fans to mull over and theorize about. Many of them made note of her split from J.Cyrus, if they didn't know about that controversial situation already. As such, take all of this with a grain of salt, as we still have to wait for stronger confirmation of this or more public outings.

Doja Cat At Wireless Festival 2024

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 14: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Doja Cat performs during day three of Wireless Festival 2024 at Finsbury Park on July 14, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage/Getty Images)

Other recent Doja Cat stories revolve more around her place in the rap game, with Joe Budden recently issuing a hot take about her ranking. "Latto is ill," he remarked on his podcast. "I might have to have her [at] number two. Nicki is number one for me. I think Latto would give Doja a long night. She can’t rap like that. If I’m just talking about rapping, Doja can pack it up if Latto walk in the studio with her notebook. I love Cardi but I mean, there’s the [ghostwriting] rumors so I’ll leave that alone. Latto has confirmed that to be her pen. She really loves hip-hop, like she’s one of those girls."

Meanwhile, at least Doja Cat hasn't experienced any more weird IG Live interruptions as of late. Last month, she expressed shock when a man seemed to moon her from his hotel window during her livestream. It was definitely a funny moment to witness, but not the kind of thing Doja probably wants to experience all the time. So let's see if her social media includes more light fare like, say, some hints at this dating mystery.

