Joe Budden Causes Intense Debate After Putting Latto Over Doja Cat

Joe Budden recently shared on his podcast that he believes Latto is a better MC than Doja Cat, which plenty of fans disagreed with.

Some hip-hop debates are more difficult than others, and especially when you're talking about two wildly different artists, they can become quite contentious. Moreover, this is what Joe Budden provoked on his most recent self-titled podcast episode when he said that Latto is a better rapper than Doja Cat. Of course, this inspired a whole lot of fan reactions and debates, many of which you can see in the replies of the post below. Regardless of how many Doja fans disagreed with him and how happy Big Mama fans were to see her get her flowers, it's very hard to compare both artists.

"Latto is ill," Joe Budden's comments began. "I might have to have her [at] number two. Nicki is number one for me. I think Latto would give Doja a long night. She can’t rap like that. If I’m just talking about rapping, Doja can pack it up if Latto walk in the studio with her notebook. I love Cardi but I mean, there’s the [ghostwriting] rumors so I’ll leave that alone. Latto has confirmed that to be her pen. She really loves hip-hop, like she’s one of those girls.

Joe Budden has previously interviewed Latto on his podcast, with her talking about her label trying to stop her from responding to hate all the way back in 2022. "There's just so much stuff that I'm going through right now that I just didn't know that people do," she expressed. "It's the business stuff that just, like... It's frustrating you because you can't speak on certain stuff. They tell you to shut the f**k up but it's, like, this is what I'm going through. B***h, I don't want to shut the f**k up."