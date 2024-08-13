Joe Budden Causes Intense Debate After Putting Latto Over Doja Cat

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Link Copied to Clipboard!
VOGUE World: New York
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: Latto and Doja Cat attend VOGUE World: New York on September 12, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images for Vogue)
Joe Budden recently shared on his podcast that he believes Latto is a better MC than Doja Cat, which plenty of fans disagreed with.

Some hip-hop debates are more difficult than others, and especially when you're talking about two wildly different artists, they can become quite contentious. Moreover, this is what Joe Budden provoked on his most recent self-titled podcast episode when he said that Latto is a better rapper than Doja Cat. Of course, this inspired a whole lot of fan reactions and debates, many of which you can see in the replies of the post below. Regardless of how many Doja fans disagreed with him and how happy Big Mama fans were to see her get her flowers, it's very hard to compare both artists.

"Latto is ill," Joe Budden's comments began. "I might have to have her [at] number two. Nicki is number one for me. I think Latto would give Doja a long night. She can’t rap like that. If I’m just talking about rapping, Doja can pack it up if Latto walk in the studio with her notebook. I love Cardi but I mean, there’s the [ghostwriting] rumors so I’ll leave that alone. Latto has confirmed that to be her pen. She really loves hip-hop, like she’s one of those girls.

Joe Budden Thinks Latto Can Out-Rap Doja Cat: See Replies For Fan Debate

Joe Budden has previously interviewed Latto on his podcast, with her talking about her label trying to stop her from responding to hate all the way back in 2022. "There's just so much stuff that I'm going through right now that I just didn't know that people do," she expressed. "It's the business stuff that just, like... It's frustrating you because you can't speak on certain stuff. They tell you to shut the f**k up but it's, like, this is what I'm going through. B***h, I don't want to shut the f**k up."

As for Doja Cat, Joe Budden hasn't spoken too much about her before, with him having this to say after Summer Walker called Doja out over winning all the R&B-related Billboard Music Awards in 2022. "Doja's at the dinners somewhere, with the agency, with the right team, with the right agency, rubbing the right elbows. That's what's going on," he remarked. "Summer knows that as well, but I'm with her. She has been at the top of her field in R&B, but boy, does it suck now that I have to compete with the Swiss army knife that is doing R&B and a little more."

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
