Joe Budden Insulted By Lil Yachty's Claim That He Can Out-Rap Him On An Alchemist Beat

BYAlexander Cole
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 25: Joe Budden speaks onstage at the REVOLT X AT&amp;T 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 1 at Magic Box on October 25, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for REVOLT)
Joe Budden wasn't going to take the disrespect.

Joe Budden was one of the most lyrically proficient rappers out there when he was active in the game. However, Budden retired back in 2016 and has been a full-time media personality ever since. Overall, his relevance in hip-hop has never been greater. His opinion is highly regarded, and fans tune in to hear what he has to say about a particular album, individual, or news item. Recently, Budden got to sit down with Lil Yachty, and they had some spirited conversations.

During this conversation, Budden and Lil Yachty had a spirited debate about rapping. In fact, Yachty made the erroneous claim that he could out-rap Joe Budden over a beat from the Alchemist. Budden was pretty stunned by this, however, he noted that he would be interested in battling for fun. Although there was a stipulation to this. As Budden explains, if he wasn't retired, he would be insulted by the invitation. It's easy to see why he would feel that way given just how incredibly talented Joe is on the mic.

Joe Budden and Yachty Go Back and Forth

Budden joked that if the battle happened over one of Yachty's "Nintendo" beats, he would probably get smoked. Although when it comes to something by The Alchemist, Joe is confident that he would be the one running laps around Yachty. At this point, however, we imagine Joe might just be a bit rusty as it pertains to writing lyrics. After all, it has been a pretty long time since we got any music from him. Meanwhile, Yachty has been active every single year since Joe retired.

Let us know what you think about this debate, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Joe Budden would get out-rapped by Lil Yachty? Is this a rap battle that you would be interested in seeing sometime soon? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

