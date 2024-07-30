Joe Budden's Ex Cyn Santana Reveals She's Pregnant

The reality TV star drops a bombshell.

Former partner of Joe Budden, Cyn Santana, has some big news! According to The Shade Room, the musical artist and reality TV star is expecting her second child. The news outlet found this out through an announcement on her Instagram page showing off her baby bump. "Life been showing out lately 🤍", she said in the first of two posts. In both, the "Come" talent is wearing an all-white ensemble with a middle cut out revealing her belly in all its glory. Cyn Santana's second pregnant post has two photos from what appears to be a black and white tinged photoshoot. "Big mama, big blessed 🥰🤍✨", the caption reads.

This is certainly one heck of a bombshell as there has been hardly any indication that the Love & Hip-Hop contestant was in the midst of her pregnancy. Obviously, this leads to the obvious questions of when did this happen and with who? Well, all of that is currently unknown as well, as Cyn never announced how far in she is and there are no posts of who the baby daddy is. Joe Budden's name is in the mix by default, but The Shade Room cites some past comments that would probably disprove that theory.

Cyn Santana Is Pregnant With Child No. 2

Back in October 2019, Cyn Santana described her split with the former rapper as not mutual. Instead, she did it under her own power for herself and her child with Joe, the six-year-old son, Lexington. "Let’s just say that I’m probably the happiest I’ve ever been and that was probably the best decision that I’ve made in my entire life. In the 26 years I have of living on this earth, the best decision I made was leaving that relationship. And my son and I are amazing". What also disputes that Joe is once again the father, is what appears to be an engagement ring in the series of photos. If that is indeed what we fans are claiming it to be, then we could be in for another treat soon.