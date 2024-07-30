XXXTENTACION's Killer Laughs At Rapper's Son And Counts The Money He Stole From Him: Watch

Michael Boatwright was one of three men sentenced to life for the murder of XXX.

Some truly ungracious and disturbing videos are making the rounds on the internet thanks to some reposting by DJ Akademiks. His djakademikstv account reshared a couple of posts from one of the three killer's of XXXTENTACION, Michael Boatwright. Him, along with Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24 were all handed down life sentences for first-degree murder and armed robbery last spring. In the first clip, Boatwright can be heard saying "they need to free a real one, man". Right after some more mumbling, it cuts to a video of XXXTENTACION's son, Gekyume, with the original caption over it reading, "that's my dad😊". He runs over to some shelf in his room and points to something that is impossible to make out.

Boatwright posted it to his Instagram Story with two "😂😂" over it. Then, the second video sees him counting up the amount of cash he made away with during that robbery outside of the South Florida motorcycle shop. All three men were able to steal $50,000 back on that horrific June 18, 2018. Fans were obviously reacting with a lot of displeasure and disgust, even calling Akademiks for even spreading this to begin with.

Read More: Jennifer Lopez Gets Into Shouting Match With Paparazzi During Hamptons Trip

XXXTENTACION Fans Rip Akademiks For Posting His Killer

One user boldly types, "Lettem have it. X is revered greatly. This guy will spend the rest of his days sneaking on his phone in under his cot or in his undies and hittin b**sy." Another accuses of Ak trying to get an eye for an eye, "This old ain’t no way u gon disrespect x nd his family cus drake got a song played in his city." Because of this insensitiveness, one fan is now "Unfollowing smh".