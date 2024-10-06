XXXTentacion’s Killer Argues He's Not An "Evil Person"

XXXTentacion's killer says he's "not sorry."

XXXTentacion's killer, Michael Boatwright, recently spoke out in a statement on his social media pages as caught by DJ Akademiks. Boatwright is currently behind bars after a judge sentenced him to two consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, plus another 30 years for other charges, last year.

In his post, Boatwright wrote: "Y'all just judge me off this one thing y'all know bout me but y'all don't even know the truth behind all this, I'm not this evil person that everybody think I am and nobody even know me as a person y'all believe in everything u see on social media, I'm not sorry for nothing I did. #itsstillfreeme."

Michael Boatwright Arrested In The Killing Of XXXTentacion

FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 10: (EDITORS NOTE: Best quality available) In this handout photo provided by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Michael Boatwright, 22, a suspect in the shooting of rapper XXXTentacion, is seen in a police booking photo after his arrest on charges of first-degree murder July 10, 2018 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. (Photo by Broward County Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)

When DJ Akademiks shared the post on X (formerly Twitter), fans had plenty to say about the statement. "I wonder what he means by the truth behind all this, are we missing something?" one user asked. Another replied: "Him not being remorseful publicly is going to keep him from getting parole." Other users joked about the unfounded rumors Drake was allegedly involved in the killing. "The murderer is here taking responsibility every time but they still find a way to blame Drake for X’s murder," one user wrote.

Michael Boatwright Speaks Out