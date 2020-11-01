killing
- Pop CultureFinesse2tymes Reveals Who He Thinks Should Be Killed Instead Of RappersAccording to Finesse2tymes, rappers shouldn't be the ones dying.By Caroline Fisher
- Crime15-Year-Old Charged With Murder Of 14-Year-Old NYC RapperA 15-year-old boy is being charged with the murder of a 14-year-old in New York who rapped under the name Notti Osama.By Cole Blake
- CrimeWoman Recalls Unknowingly Becoming A Getaway Driver During The Killing Of Nipsey HussleA witness called in the trial regarding the murder of Nipsey Hussle recalled unknowingly becoming a getaway driver.By Cole Blake
- CrimeDerek Chauvin Files Appeal For Murder Conviction In George Floyd KillingDerek Chauvin is appealing his murder conviction for the killing of George Floyd.By Cole Blake
- CrimeLil Theze Shot-&-Killed While Attempting To Rob Retired Cop: ReportRapper Lil Theze was shot and killed after attempting to rob a retired police captain.By Cole Blake
- CrimeCop Who Killed Daunte Wright Gets Hit With Additional Manslaughter ChargeThe officer who shot and killed Daunte Wright is being hit with an additional manslaughter charge.By Cole Blake
- SportsPro Golfer Shot & Killed After Truck Crashes Onto Course & Opens FireProfessional Golfer Gene Siller was shot and killed after a truck drove onto a course in Georgia and opened fire.By Cole Blake
- CrimeSpanish Man Sentenced For Murdering & Eating His MotherThe 28-year-old Spanish man was sentenced to 15 years in prison following the disturbing crime. By EJ Panaligan
- PoliticsDarnella Frazier, Teen Who Filmed George Floyd Murder, Awarded Pulitzer CitationDarnella Frazier was honored with a special citation by the Pulitzer Prize Board for her video showing George Floyd's murder.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsVideo Shows Mentally Ill Black Man Died After Being Tasered & Pepper Sprayed In CustodyAuthorities in South Carolina have released jail footage showing that a mentally ill black man, who died in custody, was tased multiple times before his death.By Cole Blake
- PoliticsProsecutor Who Claimed Adam Toledo Was Armed Is Placed On LeaveThe Chicago prosecutor who claimed Adam Toldeo was armed has been placed on leave.By Cole Blake
- CrimeAhmaud Arbery Killers Don't Want Him Called A "Victim" During TrialThe audacity of the McMichael's defense team is appalling. By Karlton Jahmal
- CrimeJustice Department Will Not Charge Officers Involved In Tamir Rice Shooting: ReportThe Justice Department has decided not to pursue justice at all. By Madusa S.
- CrimeKing Von Shooting: Suspect Officially Charged With MurderAtlanta Police have confirmed a suspect was charged with murder in connection with King Von's death.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeDepartment Of Justice Gives Up On Tamir Rice Killing InvestigationWhere is the justice?By Karlton Jahmal