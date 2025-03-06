Yella Beezy Speaks Out After Picture Of Him With G$ Lil Ronnie's Murder Suspect Surfaces

Yella Beezy has broken his silence on social media after fans uncovered a picture of him posing with one of the suspects in the murder of Fort Worth rapper G$ Lil Ronnie and his daughter. The fellow Texas rapper said he has no idea who the man is and taking pictures with strangers is part of his job. He shared the response on his Instagram Story on Wednesday afternoon.

"Don’t attach my name in no f*** sh*t period," Yella Beezy wrote. "I take a million pictures everyday with ppl I don’t know that’s apart of my job. Dumb ifs using a pic with me in a situation like this is the dumbest s*** in the world…don’t play with my image like dat especially anything to do with kids. Str8 up. R.I.P Chuckie and Baby girl."

Who Was G$ Lil Ronnie?

Image via Instagram @yellabeezy214

G$ Lil Ronnie has been releasing music in the Texas hip hop scene for a number of years. He dropped his most recent song, "Chase," during 2024. In addition to his work in music, he was also a loving father to his 5-year-old daughter who also died in the shooting. He paid tribute to his daughter with his final Instagram post in honor Valentine's Day.