Yella Beezy's Bond Set At $2 Million Following Capital Murder Charge In Mo3's Death

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 567 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yella Beezy Bond 2 Million Capital Murder Charge Mo3 Death Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Recording artist Yella Beezy attends the Yella Beezy Meet &amp; Greet on November 13, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Yella Beezy has previously denied any involvement in Mo3's murder and downplayed the public's perception of the extent of their rivalry.

When the mother of the late Texas rapper Mo3 found out that Yella Beezy recently received a capital murder charge for the 2020 incident, she hoped that "justice for [her] baby" would come. However, Beezy had previously denied any involvement in the shooting of the Dallas artist, whose real name is Melvin Noble. As such, we will have to see how this actually plays out in court, as he's currently under custody in Dallas County Jail. Judge Janet Lusk reportedly set bond at $2 million on Friday (March 21), according to journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul.

This follows recent footage of Yella Beezy's arrest for alleged murder as authorities booked him into prison. Dallas rap reporter Eric Diep spoke to ABC's WFAA about Mo3's legacy. "This is a devastating loss, for someone that had so much potential. He had expert melodics and storytelling, he had ferocious rhymes. Everything about his music is that, it was like, it had a lot of pain and truth in it, you know? For me, it's just like, it feels a little bittersweet, you know? On the one hand, you do appreciate there is some [alleged] justice coming to his death. But the other hand, it's like, now you lose another big name like Yella Beezy. You can really just hear it at any rap show, right? If you're at a rap show, I would guarantee eight times out of ten, the DJ is going to do a tribute to Mo3."

Read More: Yella Beezy’s Attorney Responds To Lawsuit After Alleged Chris Brown Concert Brawl

Yella Beezy & G$ Lil Ronnie

Meanwhile, Yella Beezy had to address other rumors around his alleged ties to the murder of another Texas rapper, G$ Lil Ronnie. Beezy took pictures with Ronnie's alleged killer, who also took the life of the Fort Worth MC's five-year-old daughter. "Don’t attach my name in no f**k s**t period," he retorted. "I take a million pictures everyday with ppl I don’t know that’s apart of my job. Dumb ifs using a pic with me in a situation like this is the dumbest s**t in the world…don’t play with my image like dat especially anything to do with kids. Str8 up. R.I.P Chuckie and Baby girl."

For those unaware, authorities accused Yella Beezy of hiring another man (who also received a murder charge) to carry out a hit on the "I Tried" lyricist.

Read More: Yella Beezy Refuses To Box Man On The Street In New Video

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Mo3 Mother Reacts Yella Beezy Arrested Hip Hop News Music Mo3’s Mother Reacts To Yella Beezy Getting Arrested And Charged With Murder 1002
Shaq's Fun House Music Yella Beezy Charged With Capital Murder In Death Of Rapper Mo3 11.0K
Police Arrest One Two Suspects G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Hip Hop News Music Police Arrest One Of Two Suspects In G$ Lil Ronnie Murder Case In Texas 1036
Lil Weezyana 2022 Music Yella Beezy Speaks Out After Picture Of Him With G$ Lil Ronnie's Murder Suspect Surfaces 6.9K