Yella Beezy's Bond Set At $2 Million Following Capital Murder Charge In Mo3's Death

When the mother of the late Texas rapper Mo3 found out that Yella Beezy recently received a capital murder charge for the 2020 incident, she hoped that "justice for [her] baby" would come. However, Beezy had previously denied any involvement in the shooting of the Dallas artist, whose real name is Melvin Noble. As such, we will have to see how this actually plays out in court, as he's currently under custody in Dallas County Jail. Judge Janet Lusk reportedly set bond at $2 million on Friday (March 21), according to journalist Bryson "Boom" Paul.

This follows recent footage of Yella Beezy's arrest for alleged murder as authorities booked him into prison. Dallas rap reporter Eric Diep spoke to ABC's WFAA about Mo3's legacy. "This is a devastating loss, for someone that had so much potential. He had expert melodics and storytelling, he had ferocious rhymes. Everything about his music is that, it was like, it had a lot of pain and truth in it, you know? For me, it's just like, it feels a little bittersweet, you know? On the one hand, you do appreciate there is some [alleged] justice coming to his death. But the other hand, it's like, now you lose another big name like Yella Beezy. You can really just hear it at any rap show, right? If you're at a rap show, I would guarantee eight times out of ten, the DJ is going to do a tribute to Mo3."

Yella Beezy & G$ Lil Ronnie

Meanwhile, Yella Beezy had to address other rumors around his alleged ties to the murder of another Texas rapper, G$ Lil Ronnie. Beezy took pictures with Ronnie's alleged killer, who also took the life of the Fort Worth MC's five-year-old daughter. "Don’t attach my name in no f**k s**t period," he retorted. "I take a million pictures everyday with ppl I don’t know that’s apart of my job. Dumb ifs using a pic with me in a situation like this is the dumbest s**t in the world…don’t play with my image like dat especially anything to do with kids. Str8 up. R.I.P Chuckie and Baby girl."

For those unaware, authorities accused Yella Beezy of hiring another man (who also received a murder charge) to carry out a hit on the "I Tried" lyricist.