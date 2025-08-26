Yella Beezy Finally Gets Trial Date For Alleged Mo3 Murder Plot

2022 Juneteenth Unity Weekend
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: American Rapper Yella Beezy performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity at Amplified Night Club on June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Yella Beezy has been allegedly linked to the death of Mo3, who was shot and killed in Texas back in 2020 at the age of 28.

Yella Beezy finally has a trial date for the capital murder-for-hire case in which he stands accused of allegedly hiring a hitman to kill Mo3 in 2020. According to a new report from the Texas news outlet, WFAA, new court filings show that Beezy will stand trial on February 2, 2026.

The rapper is currently living on house arrest with electronic monitoring, after paying off his bond of $750,000 back in March. In a recent motion, his attorney, John F. Gussio III, requested that a judge provide him with limited work release. He argued that his music career is suffering as a result of the terms of his bond. “Given the lack of violations and the condition that he maintain an ankle monitor, continued protection of the community is assured,” Gussio wrote.

Who Is Kewon White?

Prosecutors allege that Yella Beezy hired a man by the name of Kewon White to carry out the hit on Mo3. The attack occurred on Interstate 35E on November 11, 2020. Footage from the alleged incident shows a man wearing a ski mask getting out of his car and approaching Mo3's vehicle. When Mo3 tries to flee, the man chases after him and fires several shots.

White is already behind bars, serving a nine-year sentence for a gun crime. He recently made headlines for publicly asking Donald Trump for a presidential pardon. “Man, I’m trying to pay Donald Trump to get me up out of here so I can get that bond. I need to pay Donald Trump to let me up out of this b*tch so I can bond out and fight this sh*t from the world, man,” White said during an interview from prison with RealLyfe Productions.

Another man, Devin Maurice Brown, is also facing a charge of capital murder in the case, but his alleged involvement remains unclear. He has a pretrial hearing coming up, and his full trial is expected to begin in November.

