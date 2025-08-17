Dallas rap star Yella Beezy is pressing a local judge to ease the terms of his house arrest, claiming the restrictions have cut off his ability to earn a living while awaiting trial on capital murder charges.

Multiple outlets reported on the request over the weekend. Beezy, best known for the hit “That’s On Me,” is confined to his home under electronic monitoring as he contests allegations that he arranged the 2020 shooting death of fellow rapper Mo3.

In a motion filed this week, defense attorney John F. Gussio III urged the court to grant Beezy limited work release. He argued that the rapper has lost multiple professional opportunities due to his confinement, leaving him under growing financial strain.

“Given the lack of violations and the condition that he maintain an ankle monitor, continued protection of the community is assured,” Gussio wrote.

The filing noted that Beezy has forfeited income from canceled studio sessions and missed collaborations. However, he offered no specifics on a potential schedule if the request is approved. Gussio emphasized that the restrictions have already disrupted his client’s career trajectory and left him struggling to meet financial obligations.

Yella Beezy Murder-For-Hire Trial

Beezy was indicted in March after a Dallas County grand jury accused him of orchestrating Mo3’s fatal ambush on Interstate 35E in Oak Cliff. Prosecutors allege he enlisted Kewon Dontrell White and Devin Maurice Brown to carry out the plot.

White is accused of chasing Mo3 in broad daylight before shooting him multiple times after the rapper exited his vehicle. Investigators tied White to the scene using cellphone records and witness accounts, according to an arrest affidavit. His trial is set for November 10. Brown was also indicted, though prosecutors have not outlined his specific role.

Mo3’s death shocked Dallas’ hip-hop community, cutting short a rising career defined by a mix of melodic rap and raw storytelling. For Beezy, the indictment threatens to overshadow his own ascent and has left him financially constrained while confined.