Yella Beezy Shares Introspective & Emotional Single "My Head" Amid Legal Battle

Dallas rapper Yella Beezy is trying to "silence the noise" on his first musical release since getting out on bond amid the Mo3 murder case.

One of those included capital murder. He was arrested in early March and was eventually given a bond of $2 million. He was not able to pay that amount for his temporary freedom and eventually it was reduced to $750,000. That was cheap enough for Yella Beezy, so he forked over the six-figure total. He's currently awaiting a trial date; however, details remain scarce still at press time. The veteran spitter has yet to really address anything publicly relating to this ordeal. "My Head" is the only thing we got really, and again, he doesn't explicitly say anything. Although, at this point, it's probably his best option right now. He talks on the track about being overwhelmed and alone. One bar that particularly stands out over the gospel-inspired instrumental is, "It’s just me and myself in these f*cking four walls."

Yella Beezy may be facing tremendous heat from the internet and under investigation by authorties, but he's trying to paint himself as innocent. He's doing so with his brand-new single "My Head," which indirectly talks about his ongoing legal woes. If you haven't been up to speed, here's what to know. The Dallas rapper is currently dealing with murder for hire allegations revolving around the death of fellow Texas MC, Mo3. The latter was gunned down in broad daylight on Interstate 35E on Nov. 11, 2020. Per court documents, they claim that Beezy enlisted Kewon Dontrell White to slay his contemporary. Mr. White has been doing time for his involvement since 2021 and is serving nine years overall. As for Yella Beezy, he has denied any and all accusations and previously pleaded not guilty to all of the charges.

