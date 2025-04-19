Yella Beezy Fails To Secure Bond Modifications In Mo3 Murder Case

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1174 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Yella Beezy Bond Modifications Mo3 Murder Case Hip Hop News
DALLAS, TX - JUNE 18: American Rapper Yella Beezy performs on stage during the 2022 Juneteenth Unity at Amplified Night Club on June 18, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images)
Yella Beezy posted a $750K bond that got him out of jail last March, but now, he's effectively under house arrest as his trial develops.

Yella Beezy faces a long legal battle ahead due to his capital murder charge in the case of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3. For those unaware, law enforcement accused Beezy of placing a hit on Mo that led to his fatal shooting in November of 2020.

In the process of getting out on a $750K bond, he requested the court to allow certain modifications to these conditions. Yella Beezy only wanted to be able to go to his son's football games, as detailed in his March petition seeking "continued family engagement and stability."

According to court documents filed in Dallas County court reportedly obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the court denied this request on Friday (April 18), meaning he will basically stay under house arrest as his trial develops.

As far as a specific timeline for this capital murder case, we don't have a lot of details on a trial start date or other aspects at press time. It seems like there is still a long way to go before things fully set in stone.

Elsewhere, law enforcement also previously arrested the alleged hitman Yella Beezy allegedly hired to murder Mo3, Kewon White. This was way before the Beezy situation popped up, and in an Instagram Live from behind bars, White suggested he might be going home soon.

Read More: Yella Beezy Shares Introspective & Emotional Single "My Head" Amid Legal Battle

Mo3 Shooting

Even though that situation with Kewon White is pretty unclear, it hasn't stopped other adjacent figures from speaking out about what happened. Mo3's manager recently recalled being on the phone with the late rapper when the murderer approached him.

"I don't know if the dude shot at something, but the car went dead," he said of Mo stopping his vehicle on I-35 in Dallas before someone shot him. The manager, Rainwater, heard paramedics arrive on the scene during the call and tried to ask Mo3 for his location.

"[Beezy] feels relieved to be released. I can't comment any further on his plans," Yella Beezy's lawyer stated to TMZ about his client's release from jail on bond. Ahead of what else will develop in his alleged capital murder case, it seems like he must stay home.

Read More: Twisted Black & Mo3 Tell The Story Of Dallas All-Star Era In New Song "I Tried"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Yella Beezy Released Prison Posting Bond Mo3 Murder Case Hip Hop News Music Yella Beezy Released From Prison After Posting Bond In Mo3 Murder Case 3.6K
Mo3 Manager Final Call Hip Hop News Music Mo3’s Manager Recalls Heartbreaking Final Phone Call With Late Artist During Fatal Shooting 3.2K
Mo3 Mother Reacts Yella Beezy Arrested Hip Hop News Music Mo3’s Mother Reacts To Yella Beezy Getting Arrested And Charged With Murder 3.9K
Mo3 Footage Fatal Shooting Hip Hop News Music Mo3 Fans Heartbroken As New Footage Of Fatal Shooting Surfaces After Yella Beezy Arrest 6.0K