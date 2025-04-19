Yella Beezy Fails To Secure Bond Modifications In Mo3 Murder Case

Yella Beezy faces a long legal battle ahead due to his capital murder charge in the case of fellow Dallas rapper Mo3. For those unaware, law enforcement accused Beezy of placing a hit on Mo that led to his fatal shooting in November of 2020.

In the process of getting out on a $750K bond, he requested the court to allow certain modifications to these conditions. Yella Beezy only wanted to be able to go to his son's football games, as detailed in his March petition seeking "continued family engagement and stability."

According to court documents filed in Dallas County court reportedly obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, the court denied this request on Friday (April 18), meaning he will basically stay under house arrest as his trial develops.

As far as a specific timeline for this capital murder case, we don't have a lot of details on a trial start date or other aspects at press time. It seems like there is still a long way to go before things fully set in stone.

Elsewhere, law enforcement also previously arrested the alleged hitman Yella Beezy allegedly hired to murder Mo3, Kewon White. This was way before the Beezy situation popped up, and in an Instagram Live from behind bars, White suggested he might be going home soon.

Mo3 Shooting

Even though that situation with Kewon White is pretty unclear, it hasn't stopped other adjacent figures from speaking out about what happened. Mo3's manager recently recalled being on the phone with the late rapper when the murderer approached him.

"I don't know if the dude shot at something, but the car went dead," he said of Mo stopping his vehicle on I-35 in Dallas before someone shot him. The manager, Rainwater, heard paramedics arrive on the scene during the call and tried to ask Mo3 for his location.