Mo3’s Manager Recalls Heartbreaking Final Phone Call With Late Artist During Fatal Shooting

BY Caroline Fisher
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Mo3 attends EMPIRE Celebrates The Grammys at The Reserve on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for EMPIRE)
During a recent interview, Mo3's manager Rainwater provided more insight into the shooting that took the rapper's life.

Last month, Yella Beezy was arrested in connection with the murder of Mo3. He's accused of hiring Kewon Dontrell White to carry out the deadly shooting, which ended the Texas rapper's life in November of 2020. At the time, he was approached by a man wearing a ski mask and holding a gun on I-35 in Dallas. When he ran away from the man, she was shot in the back multiple times. He was just 28 years old.

Following news of Yella Beezy's arrest, footage of the attack surfaced online, prompting many questions from fans. In it, the performer is seen stopping his car and getting out to run to the other side of it. When he got there, the gunman got out of his car and began running towards him before opening fire. Some social media users were curious why he decided to stop his car in the first place. During a recent interview with Say Cheese!, his manager Rainwater weighed in, revealing that they were on the phone when the shooting took place.

Mo3's Death

Rainwater noted how in the footage, it looks as if Mo3's car could have stopped on its own and been leaking oil, suggesting that it could have been hit by a bullet. "I don't know if the dude shot at something," he explained. "But the car went dead." He went on, recalling asking Mo3 for his location multiple times, hearing paramedics arrive to the scene, and more.

Yella Beezy's bond was set at $2 million following his arrest, but within a few days, it was reduced to $750K. He was released shortly after. His lawyer Toby Shook spoke with TMZ about the release, providing an update on how his client is feeling. "[Beezy] feels relieved to be released. I can't comment any further on his plans," he told the outlet.

