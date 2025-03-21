Mo3’s Mother Reacts To Yella Beezy Getting Arrested And Charged With Murder

Yella Beezy's alleged involvement in Mo3's murder has been rumored since the performer was fatally shot in 2020.

Recently, it was reported that Yella Beezy was arrested in connection with the death of Texas artist, Mo3. According to Fox 4, he was taken into custody yesterday (March 20), and charged with capital murder. Authorities accuse Yella Beezy of hiring a hitman named Kewon Dontrell White to kill Mo3. In 2020, Mo3 was in his car on I-35 in Dallas when someone approached the vehicle holding a gun and wearing a ski mask.

He began to run and was shot in the back multiple times. The following month, White was arrested and hit with a murder charge. He's currently serving nine years in prison. Amid news of Yella Beezy's arrest, Mo3's mother Nichole Williams Noble has broken her silence, making it clear that she can't wait for justice to be served. "JUSTICE FOR MY BABY!!!!" she wrote on Facebook.

Yella Beezy's Legal Trouble

Beezy's alleged involvement in Mo3's murder has been rumored since it happened. During an interview with The Lamp Channel last year, he claimed he chose not to address them because he didn't want to legitimize them. "Certain sh*t needs to be addressed, certain sh*t don't," he explained. "Stop attaching me to all that sh*t, because it ain't got nothing to do with me." These are far from the first legal issues Yella Beezy has run into, however.

In July of 2024, he and Chris Brown were both sued by four men over an alleged brawl at a concert. The men allege that Brown invited them to enjoy a VIP experience in Forth Worth during his "11:11" tour. Once they arrived, however, things allegedly took a turn for the worse. They accuse Brown of telling his entourage, including Beezy, to beat them up. Yella Beezy's attorney denied the allegations shortly after the lawsuit was filed. "[Yella Beezy] was not involved in any incident, did not have any contact with the Plaintiffs, and does not understand why he is named party in the lawsuit or the temporary restraining order that was clearly filed before all facts were obtained and verified," they told The Shade Room.

