Chris Brown & Yella Beezy Sued For Assault After Fort Worth Concert

Chris Brown can't stay out of trouble.

Chris Brown is once again catching heat. According to a new lawsuit, Brown allegedly orchestrated the assault of several men. According to legal documents first obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Brown, rapper Yella Beezy, Brown's entourage lieutenant Sinko Ceej and Live Nation are all facing a lawsuit filed by the four alleged victims. The victims are seeking $50 million in damages.

Brown's 11:11 Tour arrived at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, TX on Saturday, July 20. After the show ended, plaintiffs Larry Parker, Joseph Lewis, Charles Bush and Da Marcus Powell claim Brown and his people invited them backstage and escorted them to an area, along with 40 other women, for a post-concert meetup. The plaintiffs say that they grew tired of waiting for Brown to come backstage, so they started to leave, but had the chance to say goodbye to him on their way out. They claim that after the plaintiffs dapped up Brown, a member of Brown's entourage yelled loudly, asking if Brown forgot that he and Bush had beef. Brown's attitude reportedly changed, and he allegedly encouraged members of his entourage to beat down Brown. Bush claims that 7-10 people surrounded him and began punching and kicking him.

Chris Brown & Yella Beezy Hit With Allegations

The plaintiffs also allege Chris Brown sent Yella Beezy and other friends to "f*ck up" Larry Parker, chasing him into a dead-end staircase with a locked door. Parker says Beezy and his associates punched and kicked him in his head for over 10 minutes. They also say that Brown encouraged his entourage to violently beat the plaintiffs. Their attorney Tony Buzbee says at least one of them remains hospitalized and vowed to bring Brown to justice. Buzbee previously represented the women who made claims of sexual misconduct against disgraced Cleveland Browns quarterback, Deshaun Watson. Watson settled those lawsuits out of court.