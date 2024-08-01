Chris Brown's Attorney Issues Statement, Calls Recent Lawsuit A "Setup"

Chris Brown's lawyer says the recent lawsuits against the singer are shakedown attempts.

Four men are accusing Chris Brown of assaulting them backstage after a show in Fort Worth, Texas. The alleged victims of the assault are seeking $50 million. Shortly after, a security guard at the concert filed a $15 million lawsuit of his own for alleged injuries. He also claims that Brown threw the first punch. However, Chris Brown's attorney, Levi McCathern, says that the singer was not the aggressor in the situation.

"Why were these individuals even backstage anywhere near Chris’ dressing room?" McCathern asked in a statement obtained by TMZ. "Their sole purpose was to provoke him and his team, and to build a record for a lawsuit." The attorney continued, "Most of us are not pop stars, so the only place we have to dress is our home, our personal space. Imagine what reaction YOU would have if someone invaded YOUR personal space with the singular goal of provoking difficulties? Even in this challenging circumstance, Chris never initiated physical contact with anyone."

Chris Brown's Attorney Speaks About Recent Lawsuits

McCathern claims one of the plaintiffs, who works as a personal injury attorney, approached Chris Brown after the July 20 concert and began provoking the singer. He deemed the men involved troublemakers with a "clear agenda. He argues that they are "are directly responsible for the situation that ensued." The attorney's statement concluded, "Chris was unjustly targeted in this incident. These individuals saw him as an opportunity for financial gain and should never have been permitted backstage in the first place. The whole episode was clearly a setup."