Chris Brown Sued By Security Guard Involved In Alleged Backstage Brawl, Fans React

Chris Brown was recently sued for upwards of $50 million. Overall, this lawsuit was also levied against none other than Yella Beezy. With the 11:11 Tour ongoing, Brown was accused of having four men beaten up backstage. As the story goes, the men were invited to VIP although once Brown recognized them, he allegedly had his guards go after them. Now, Brown is being hit with a second lawsuit in regards to the situation, although this one is from a security guard.
According to TMZ, Frederick R. Overpeck claims he was a security guard working backstage during the time of the alleged brawl. The 58-year-old says he ended up with a cracked vertebra and a messed up hip all because he tried to diffuse the situation. As he explains, one of Brown's team members punched and kicked him during the ordeal. He also went on to describe the entire scene as some sort of "prison yard beat down." Needless to say, some strong words indeed.
Chris Brown Sued Again
This is yet another setback for Brown on what has otherwise been a pretty successful tour. As fans explained over on The Neighborhood Talk, this is a concerning pattern. "It’s y’all defending him over this 58yo doing his job. Wild times," one person wrote. "His fans just like the Barbs and the Beyhive. They don’t see no wrong in this man," said another. Meanwhile, many of his fans were quick to defend him, claiming that these stories are being planted because his tour is doing well.
Be sure to let us know what you think about all of this, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that both of these lawsuits will ultimately go anywhere? What do you make of Chris Brown being accused of this sort of thing often? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.