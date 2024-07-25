Chris Brown Sued By Security Guard Involved In Alleged Backstage Brawl, Fans React

Things are going from bad to worse for Chris Brown.

Chris Brown was recently sued for upwards of $50 million. Overall, this lawsuit was also levied against none other than Yella Beezy. With the 11:11 Tour ongoing, Brown was accused of having four men beaten up backstage. As the story goes, the men were invited to VIP although once Brown recognized them, he allegedly had his guards go after them. Now, Brown is being hit with a second lawsuit in regards to the situation, although this one is from a security guard.

According to TMZ, Frederick R. Overpeck claims he was a security guard working backstage during the time of the alleged brawl. The 58-year-old says he ended up with a cracked vertebra and a messed up hip all because he tried to diffuse the situation. As he explains, one of Brown's team members punched and kicked him during the ordeal. He also went on to describe the entire scene as some sort of "prison yard beat down." Needless to say, some strong words indeed.

Chris Brown Sued Again

This is yet another setback for Brown on what has otherwise been a pretty successful tour. As fans explained over on The Neighborhood Talk, this is a concerning pattern. "It’s y’all defending him over this 58yo doing his job. Wild times," one person wrote. "His fans just like the Barbs and the Beyhive. They don’t see no wrong in this man," said another. Meanwhile, many of his fans were quick to defend him, claiming that these stories are being planted because his tour is doing well.