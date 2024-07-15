Summer Walker & Chris Brown Recreate Some Of Breezy's Viral Meet & Greet Pictures

It seems like Summer Walker and Chris Brown were very happy to hang out, and to satirize fans' desires and poses in the process.

Summer Walker and Chris Brown have been collaborators and creative colleagues for quite a long time, with one of their first team-ups being "Something Real" back in 2019. However, it seems like no matter how many or how little released material they have together, they are still down to have a great time during Breezy's 11:11 tour. Moreover, they recently linked up backstage and took some fun and heartening pictures together, and everyone's all smiles and goofy expressions as they had a ball back there. It's always nice to see celebrities take the mask off if even for a brief moment.

Furthermore, it seems like Chris Brown and Summer Walker wanted to recreate some of the former's viral meet and greet moments, or at least to emulate them in the best way possible. They spread themselves over the floor, put up funny faces, and the Virginia superstar put a dancer's leg up in a seductive pose whose facial expressions make it clear that it's parodying how messy some fans want to get with their poses. Still, it's all in good fun, since there's not really a specific meet and greet moment to link this to. If someone had literally recreated some viral poses, then we would be talking about a wholly different story here.

Summer Walker & Chris Brown's Latest Link-Up

For those unaware, Chris Brown's meet and greet pictures this year have ranged from couples breaking up to folks falsely representing fans. Fortunately, the most recent example of these antics is a much more positive and innocent one, with Brown feigning a proposal to a fan for a pic. It's quite the comical image out of context, and definitely not the first time that he's had to do something like that. Regardless, she's a lucky woman, and we're sure she will boast about it, fake or not, for years to come.