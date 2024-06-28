Summer Walker Pretends To Snort “Over It” Like Cocaine

Summer Walker is revisiting her 2019 debut album in an unconventional way.

Summer Walker's 2019 debut album Over It continues to be a fan favorite. The LP is widely believed to be some of her best work and features various high-profile features from the likes of Drake, Jhené Aiko, Usher, and more. It even inspired a follow-up album, Still Over It, which the R&B icon unveiled back in 2021.

It appears as though Walker likes to revisit the project just as much as supporters do, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post. She shared a clip earlier today, which shows her pretending to snort a powdery substance, with the album cover inserted on top. "Love this album forever stream 'Over it,'" she captioned the post alongside a heart emojis.

Read More: Summer Walker Expertly Shuts Down Body Shamers

Summer Walker Celebrates Her 2019 Debut Album

While it's clear that she was only messing around, and that the powder was likely just makeup, the video has prompted mixed reactions from her followers. Most found humor in it, and are reflecting on some of their own favorite music by Walker in the comments. Others are upset that she joked about something as serious as drug use. "So this why I'm addicted to this album!!!!" one Instagram user quips. Someone else says, "Careful what we make jokes about." She appears to be unfazed despite potentially raising eyebrows with her post, in typical Walker fashion.