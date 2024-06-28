Summer Walker Pretends To Snort “Over It” Like Cocaine

Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 22: Summer Walker performs onstage during Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 at State Farm Arena on June 22, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
Summer Walker is revisiting her 2019 debut album in an unconventional way.

Summer Walker's 2019 debut album Over It continues to be a fan favorite. The LP is widely believed to be some of her best work and features various high-profile features from the likes of Drake, Jhené Aiko, Usher, and more. It even inspired a follow-up album, Still Over It, which the R&B icon unveiled back in 2021.

It appears as though Walker likes to revisit the project just as much as supporters do, as evidenced by her latest Instagram post. She shared a clip earlier today, which shows her pretending to snort a powdery substance, with the album cover inserted on top. "Love this album forever stream 'Over it,'" she captioned the post alongside a heart emojis.

Read More: Summer Walker Expertly Shuts Down Body Shamers

Summer Walker Celebrates Her 2019 Debut Album

While it's clear that she was only messing around, and that the powder was likely just makeup, the video has prompted mixed reactions from her followers. Most found humor in it, and are reflecting on some of their own favorite music by Walker in the comments. Others are upset that she joked about something as serious as drug use. "So this why I'm addicted to this album!!!!" one Instagram user quips. Someone else says, "Careful what we make jokes about." She appears to be unfazed despite potentially raising eyebrows with her post, in typical Walker fashion.

She seemed similarly unbothered earlier this month when she took to social media again to shut down critics' negative comments about her body. "We have to release these unrealistic body expectations, I’ve had 3 children. #wombpolice," she declared. What do you think of Summer Walker looking back on her 2019 debut album, Over It? What about her pretending to snort it like cocaine? Did she go too far, or was she just having fun? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Summer Walker Boasts Her Twerking Skills At Festival Show, 4batz Gifts Her A Louis Vuitton Bag

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
