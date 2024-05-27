Summer Walker Boasts Her Twerking Skills At Festival Show, 4batz Gifts Her A Louis Vuitton Bag

TwoGether Land
DALLAS, TEXAS - MAY 25: Summer Walker performs during TwoGether Land at Fair Park on May 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Eugenia R. Washington/WireImage/Getty Images)

Seeing some solidarity and companionship between 4batz and Summer Walker, two R&B stars, is pretty heartening to see.

Summer Walker's recent festival performances have gotten her a lot of praise, and her latest show at the TwoGether Land Festival was no exception. Moreover, some new clips emerged from the fun performance, including some new twerking skills that are a far cry from the intimacy and subtlety of other of her concerts. That's not a knock against the Atlanta native, though, as it was nonetheless a vibrant and impressive showing. She even brought out 4batz as a special guest, and it was heartening to see him gift her a Louis Vuitton bag onstage and, most importantly, thank her for the opportunity.

Furthermore, there were plenty of reasons as to why this TwoGether Land Festival set was a pretty satisfying and notable one. However, elsewhere in the headlines, Summer Walker discussion tends to center more around her personal life, such as her relationship with Lil Meech which he recently explained the dissolution of. "It was just, we just grew apart," he told The OG Talk podcast. "I still got love for Summer, you know? She's a good girl. No bad blood, no nothing."

Summer Walker's TwoGether Land Festival Performance: See Clips

Of course, all this discussion is pretty moot for most fans in the face of her art, and 2024's held some great moments for Summer Walker so far. For example, she recently appeared on Childish Gambino's "Sweetest Thang" off of his "new" album Atavista. It's a remixed, updated version of his 2020 album 3.15.20 containing new features, instrumentals, and structures, and it's definitely one of the most interesting listens of 2024 so far considering that evolution. Hopefully there are more great features and solo songs on the way this year, although the quality of these festival performances certainly keeps the hunger at bay.

4batz's Gift To Summer

Meanwhile, as Summer Walker is moving onto a very talked-about new relationship, we hope that there are also great developments in her personal life. Even with all the pressures of being a famous singer, there are a lot of ways in which support and care tower above all. Maybe it's through a new partnership, or through the solidarity with rising peers in the game. It doesn't make the gesture of a Louis Vuitton bag any less meaningful, but it does go above and beyond any material considerations.

