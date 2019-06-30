present
- MusicNBA YoungBoy Surprises Fans With Generous Gift: WatchApparently, "the vision" of the young family put NBA YoungBoy in a good mood.By Caroline Fisher
- Music6ix9ine Piles Up Gifts For His Girlfriend's Birthday6ix9ine went all out with the presents for his gfs birthday.By Lavender Alexandria
- StreetwearDrake Takes Lil Yachty On A Private Jet Ride For His 25th BirthdayLil Boat looks to have had a memorable day, though he did rip the crotch of his Chrome Hearts pants.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTyrese Defends Buying His 15-Year-Old A Rolls-Royce: "Don't Tell Me What You Would Do For Your Teen"Some fans think Tyrese did too much for Back To School Week.By Rex Provost
- RelationshipsDr. Dre Celebrates His 57th Birthday By Cashing In His “Blowjob Token”Dr. Dre is still celebrating big following his legendary Super Bowl performance.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicQC CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas Cops 10th Rolls Royce For ChristmasPee ain't playing. By Karlton Jahmal
- Pop CultureBill Cosby Gives Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, & Faizon Love A Strange Christmas "Present"Bill Cosby took to Instagram to wish well upon Kanye West, Snoop Dogg, and Faizon Love, even offering the "present" of some health tips. By Bhaven Moorthy
- Pop CultureTristan Thompson Keeps The Peace By Sending Kim Kardashian Mother's Day GiftTristan Thompson sent Kim Kardashian "the most beautiful flowers" as an early Mother's Day gift, maintaining their civility since his cheating scandal.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureThe Weeknd Gifted Portrait Of Himself From Jim CarreyThe Weeknd thanked Jim Carrey for the portrait he painted of the singer for his 30th birthday.By Lynn S.
- Relationships50 Cent's Girlfriend Was Confused By Her Flashy Valentine's Day Gift50 Cent took inspiration from his girlfriend Jamira Haines' IG handle for her Valentine's Day present. By Noah C
- RandomOscar Nominee Goody Bags Include 12-Day Cruise, 24-Karat Gold Vape & MoreThe Oscar nominees in each of the five big categories will receive a goody bag full of some very odd gifts.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsSwizz Beatz Surprises Alicia Keys With Her Own Tea Company For Her BirthdaySolid word play.By Lynn S.
- MoviesConan O'Brien Roasts Adam Sandler While Presenting Best Actor AwardSandler was honored by the Movies For Grownups Awards for his performance in "Uncut Gems". By Noah C
- MoviesMartin Scorsese's Daughter Teases Him With Marvel-Themed Wrapping PaperWell played, Francesca. By Noah C
- GramLil Nas X Gifts His Father With MTV Moon Man AwardMerry X-Nas. By Kevin Goddard
- RandomPeloton's Holiday Ad Has People Fuming Over Its Ridiculous PremiseThere's just so much wrong here.By Lynn S.
- Pop CultureHailey Bieber Flexes On Justin By Giving Him More Expensive Gift Than He Gave HerNothing like a little friendly competition between spouses.By Lynn S.
- RelationshipsNBA YoungBoy Has A New Girlfriend (Again) & He's Spoiling Her With A CarYoungBoy Never Broke Again might go broke buying his girls new cars.By Alex Zidel
- Gram50 Cent Buys His Son Iced-Out Diamond Chain For His 7th Birthday“Go shorty, it’s ya birthday.”By Kevin Goddard
- AnticsBlink 182 Gift Lil Wayne With A Birthday Blunt On Stage: WatchLil Wayne received a birthday blunt from Blink 182.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThe Game Buys His Son New BMW & Throws Him A Rager For 16th BirthdayHarlem Taylor got blessed. By Karlton Jahmal