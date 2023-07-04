Rapper 6ix9ine has never been a stranger to making flashy moves with both his music and his money. Now in a new Instagram post, he’s made one of his most attention-grabbing decisions so far. 6ix9ine has only been with his girlfriend for three months. but he went all out with her birthday presents. He got her $200k in cash, an $80k Rolex, flowers, and a cake to celebrate her big day. In the translated caption of his post, he explains his actions. “In the short time that I know you I can say that you are a beautiful person inside and out. People will always have opinions and criticize you because they see you achieving your dreams. Jealousy is an ugly thing I see a lot of my being.”

While 6ix9ine has spent plenty on his current girl, an alleged baby mama thinks she’s owed more. Recently Roz Verde went on an episode of the We In Miami podcast to call 6ix9ine out. She claims the rapper ghosted her and that she’s owed $50k a month in child support that he isn’t paying. She also reports that they had an ongoing relationship which changed with the birth of their child.

6ix9ine Shells Out For His Girl

Just last month, 6ix9ine surprised fans by releasing his new album Leyenda Viva. The album saw him fully embracing the sounds of reggaeton that he had flirted with in the past. It’s his first new album since 2020’s Tattletales. That record dropped shortly after 6ix9ine was released from prison and saw him taking on the allegations of snitching he faced.

The 6ix9ine story was a point of comparison for many following Gunna’s reported snitching earlier this year. The pair were both clowned when 6ix9ine appeared in a video where he was listening to a song from Gunna’s new album. Despite the snitching allegations, Gunna’s album has performed quite well and very similarly to Young Thug’s. What do you think about 6ix9ine’s elaborate birthday presents for his girlfriend? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Grooms His Face On Instagram Live

[Via]