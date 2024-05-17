Summer Walker Praised For Stunning Feature On Childish Gambino's "Sweetest Thang"

Earlier this week, the ever-so-talented Childish Gambino sort of surprised everyone earlier this week by releasing Atavista. We say sort of because most artists do not drop big projects on Mondays, but this effort was known to be coming soon. The California native describes this as his updated version of the 2020 project 3.15.20. Ultimately, the mixing was improved, tracks were added and subtracted, and new guests were brought into the fray. One of those fresh faces included Atlanta R&B songstress Summer Walker.

Her vocal talents were added to the seven-minute ballad about Gambino not understanding why his partner continue to loves him. Conversely, Summer reaffirms her affection on the outro in which they harmonize. "I just wanna say thank you / 'Cause I love you, mm, mm (Love you)," she repeats. It is easily one of the most, if not the most stunning track on the album and fans are taking notice online.

Summer Walker Receives Her Flowers For Gambino Collab

The Neighborhood Talk gathered some tweets and everyone agrees that Summer has a gorgeous voice. "Oh he really put summer walker on sweetest thang.. it's beautiful😫," one user writes. "Summer Walker on here is EVERYTHING," another adds. The song has some breathtaking church organ sections woven into the instrumental and when she pops in, it takes it to another level. She was definitely a natural fit, as Summer has shown interest in gospel music throughout her career. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, she mentioned what she keeps in rotation from the genre. ""I have a very, very, very large playlist and I do not know the names of anything. I just listen to it... It's like a bunch of gospel."

What are your thoughts on the praise that Summer Walker is getting for her feature on Childish Gambino's "Sweetest Thang" off Atavista? Is this one of her strongest guest performances of her career, why or why not? Is this the best song from Gambino's new album? Did she have the best feature on the record?

