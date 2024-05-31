Tink & Summer Walker Have Difficulties Resisting Temptations On "Songs About U"

The 29-year-old veteran is looking to extend a popular series in her discography soon.

Tink and Summer Walker are having a hard time moving on from a lover on their new single "Songs About U". This is the latest offering from the Illinois balladeer and singer's forthcoming project, Winter's Diary 5. It is the 29-year-old veteran's halo series in her discography, and it is the one that jumpstarted her career. In fact, her first four releases were all Winter's Diary titles.

However, this fifth one will be Tink's first in eight years, so this fan-favorite entry is a big deal. This will supersede Thanks 4 Nothing, her 2023 tape that boasted features such as Ty Dolla $ign and Yung Bleu. Another reason that this project is big news is because of one producer in particular. That would happen to be Hitmaka, who had a tumultuous relationship with Tink for quite a while.

Listen To "Songs About U" By Tink & Summer Walker

Things got really ugly between them, including an alleged physical altercation in which Tink accused Hitmaka of, and one that the latter denied up and down. However, in one of the more recent updates, it seems they have smoothed things over enough to where they are comfortable working in the studio together. So far, Hitmaka has already produced two of the tracks, including this one. On this track, Tink recruits Summer Walker for a night of drinking that leads to them questioning if they want to get back with someone who was not really good for them. Coincidence? We think not.

