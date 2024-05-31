Video Premiere: El Snappo Delivers A Banger With Scintillating New Single "Cyber Truck"

El Snappo is ready to show the world what he can do.

El Snappo is a name that has been bubbling for quite some time. Hailing from Broward County, Florida, Snappo comes from a long-beloved regional movement. Artists like Kodak Black, XXXTentacion, and Denzel Curry have all put on for the area. Overall, Snappo is an artist who delivers a unique take on Florida hip-hop. From his sample choices to the flows, there is no doubt that he is a unique artist who is hungry to make a splash in the rap game.

Songs like “All Of A Sudden,” “Brick Man,” and “3:35" have all resonated with fans. From there, you have “Back2Serve’n” which has proven to be his catchiest cut to date. Today, El Snappo is dropping off his latest effort, a track called "Cyber Truck" which comes complete with a music video. The song itself features jazzy instrumental samples, with saxophone sprinkled throughout. Moreover, we get some crisp drums that set the stage for El Snappo to showcase his eclectic delivery. Once again, it is a song that showcases Snappo's taste for beats and superior ear for melody.

El Snappo Is Here To Stay With "Cyber Truck"

As you could probably imagine from a song called "Cyber Truck," the visual features El Snappo with a real-life version of the now infamous Tesla-made vehicle. He can be seen flexing in and around the truck, with two scantily-clad women by his side. Throughout the video, he exudes the same confidence he brings to his music. It's a great video, and we cannot wait to see more from Snappo, in the near future.

Let us know what you think of this new music video from El Snappo, in the comments section down below. What is your favorite song from the rapper so far? What is it about the Florida scene that has proven to be so special over the last few years? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.
