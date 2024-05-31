Video Premiere: El Snappo Delivers A Banger With Scintillating New Single "Cyber Truck"

El Snappo is ready to show the world what he can do.

El Snappo is a name that has been bubbling for quite some time. Hailing from Broward County, Florida, Snappo comes from a long-beloved regional movement. Artists like Kodak Black, XXXTentacion, and Denzel Curry have all put on for the area. Overall, Snappo is an artist who delivers a unique take on Florida hip-hop. From his sample choices to the flows, there is no doubt that he is a unique artist who is hungry to make a splash in the rap game.

Songs like “All Of A Sudden,” “Brick Man,” and “3:35" have all resonated with fans. From there, you have “Back2Serve’n” which has proven to be his catchiest cut to date. Today, El Snappo is dropping off his latest effort, a track called "Cyber Truck" which comes complete with a music video. The song itself features jazzy instrumental samples, with saxophone sprinkled throughout. Moreover, we get some crisp drums that set the stage for El Snappo to showcase his eclectic delivery. Once again, it is a song that showcases Snappo's taste for beats and superior ear for melody.

El Snappo Is Here To Stay With "Cyber Truck"

As you could probably imagine from a song called "Cyber Truck," the visual features El Snappo with a real-life version of the now infamous Tesla-made vehicle. He can be seen flexing in and around the truck, with two scantily-clad women by his side. Throughout the video, he exudes the same confidence he brings to his music. It's a great video, and we cannot wait to see more from Snappo, in the near future.