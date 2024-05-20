Chief Keef Confesses His Sins In Music Video For "Runner"

Chief Keef continues to impress.

Chief Keef is an artist who has been around for over a decade. However, despite this longevity, he is only 29 years old. Overall, it is easy to forget that he came into the game at the age of 16. That said, he has managed to stay out of trouble, and now that he is out of Chicago, he is an entirely different person. His personal and artistic growth has been incredible to watch as of late. Furthermore, he has been putting out some of the best albums of his career. For instance, his most recent album is Almighty So 2 which is packed with bangers.

There are tons of great songs on this new album, and fans have been thoroughly impressed with Keef and his efforts. Moreover, it is made better by the fact that he produced the songs himself. Over the weekend, Keef came through and supported the album by dropping off a music video for the track "Runner." This is a high-octane cut off the LP, and the music video can be seen down below. Once again, it is showcasing that Keef is taking this particular rollout very seriously.

Chief Keef Returns With A New Visual

As for the music video itself, we see Chief Keef in a church, confessing his sins. There is lots of religious imagery here, and it makes for a unique concept. It feels as though this subject matter is near and dear to Keef's heart, especially as it pertains to his individual growth. No matter what, it's great to get more Keef music, and it is nice to see him doing well after all of these years.

Let us know what you think of this new Chief Keef visual, in the comments section down below. Were you a fan of the latest album, Almighty So 2? If so, what were some of your favorite tracks off of the tape? Did you enjoy it front to back? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

