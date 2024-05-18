Chief Keef "Almighty So 2" First Week Sales Numbers Revealed

BET Awards 2023 - Backstage
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Chief Keef (2nd R) and guests attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

As one of his best bodies of work so far, especially in the most recent stage of Chief Keef's career, it deserves way more love.

Chief Keef's Almighty So 2 is one of those rare cases in which a mythical album actually lives up to the hype set by an artist's die-hards. However, while fans definitely hold him in high regard, the charts are not as forgiving, and thus many were curious as to how the project would perform. As it turns out, Almighty So 2 cracked the Billboard 200's top 30, and debuted with almost 23,000 units sold in its first week of release. Sure, it's not a show-stopping performance, but it's still amazing to see records like that and Knocked Loose's new album appear alongside chart dominators like Drake's For All The Dogs and Travis Scott's UTOPIA.

Furthermore, a lot of Chief Keef fans took to the comments section of the Instagram post below to sing their praises for Almighty So 2. With songs like "Runner," "Believe," "Neph Nem," and "Grape Trees," there's plenty of quality to go around and enough moments of levity to break up the relentless bangers. There hasn't really been one particular hit off of the album, but most of the tracklist is getting its due flowers. Even if it doesn't go up commercially from here, we're sure that it will stay in listeners' rotation for 2024.

Chief Keef's Almighty So 2's First Week Sales

Elsewhere, Almighty So 2 arrived amid a bit of a career renaissance for Chief Keef, whose strong bond with the likes of Sexyy Red further cements himself as a legend that the new generation looks up to. He's been a legend for years now, but now that we have a project worthy of that title after 4NEM a couple of years ago, it's that much more pronounced. Maybe this is something that Sosa will continue to capitalize on throughout the year. Or should we say, hopefully.

Meanwhile, what did you think of Chief Keef's Almighty So 2 and its commercial performance? Let us know down in the comments section below and check out our list of the seven best beats on the album. With a tour this year garnering a lot of hype, these live renditions might inject even more life into the project. Let's see how that fares, and what else is in store for an amazing year for the Glo Gang boss.

