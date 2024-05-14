Chief Keef Tour 2024: Tickets, Dates & More

Drill music pioneer Chief Keef is taking his latest project on the road across the U.S. The rapper recently announced A Lil Tour, a nationwide headlining tour set to captivate audiences across the United States. Produced by Live Nation, this tour promises to be a high-energy spectacle, showcasing Chief Keef's unparalleled talent and catalog.

Release Of Almighty So 2

The tour announcement comes hot on the heels of Chief Keef's latest album, Almighty So 2. Crafted over two years, this album is a testament to Chief Keef's evolution as a rapper and a producer. Produced entirely by Sosa himself, Almighty So 2 showcases his raw lyrical prowess and innovative flows. Departing from traditional melodies, Chief Keef delves deep into his abilities as an emcee, delivering tracks filled with intensity and bold punchlines. The album features collaborations with notable artists such as Sexyy Red, Quavo, G Herbo, and Tierra Whack, among others. With tracks like "Grape Trees," "Drifting Away," and "Runner," Almighty So 2 is a testament to Chief Keef's enduring impact on the rap scene.

The album arrived shortly after he and Mike Will Made-It dropped off their collaborative effort, Dirty Nachos, earlier this year. The album received much acclaim, though, with the release of Almighty So 2, it served as a perfect appetizer ahead of the main course. There’s no doubt that both projects will remain in constant rotation until the end of the year. With the A Lil Tour trek, Sosa will be bringing new material to his fans.

chief keef a lil tour dates 2024.

The A Lil Tour spans across 17 dates, kicking off in Boston on July 16th and concluding in San Francisco on August 13th. Chief Keef will grace iconic venues such as the Brooklyn Paramount, Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta, and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles. Each stop promises an electrifying performance, with support from Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz.

Ticket Information

Tickets for A Lil Tour will go on sale starting Wednesday, May 15th, at 10 am local time. Fans can purchase tickets through ChiefKeef.com. Given Chief Keef's massive following and the anticipated demand for tickets, it is advisable to secure them early to ensure attendance at this unforgettable musical experience.

Boston, MA - July 16 - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Grand Rapids, MI - July 18 - GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Minneapolis, MN - July 19 - Armory

Detroit, MI - July 22 - Fillmore Detroit

Brooklyn, NY - July 24 - Brooklyn Paramount

Washington, DC - July 25 - Echostage

Philadelphia, PA - July 26 - The Fillmore Philadelphia

Charlotte, NC - July 27 - The Fillmore Charlotte

Atlanta, GA - July 29 - Coca-Cola Roxy

Jacksonville, FL - July 31 - Daily's Place

Miami Beach, FL - August 2 - The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theatre

Houston, TX - August 5 - 713 Music Hall

Dallas, TX - August 6 - South Side Ballroom

Denver, CO - August 9 - Fillmore Auditorium

Los Angeles, CA - August 10 - Hollywood Palladium

Phoenix, AZ - August 11 - Arizona Financial Theatre

San Francisco, CA - August 13 - The Midway