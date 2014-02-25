Artist Bio
One of the most positive, inspiring hip-hop artists in the industry is Chicago native GLC. The former G.O.O.D. Music signee has faced much adversity throughout his life that has shaped him both as an artist and as a person. He began his music career in 2003 and two years later he signed to G.O.O.D. and was featured on Kanye West’s “The College Dropout” and “Late Registration” albums. GLC has released one album, “Love, Life & Loyalty” in 2010, as well as scores of mixtapes.
He has collaborated with many notable artists and producers including Kendrick Lamar, Kid Cudi, Paul Wall, Nas, Jay-Z, Big Sean, J. Cole, John Legend, Twista, Three 6 Mafia, Raheem DeVaughn, Bun B, Yelawolf, King Chip, Consequence, XV, T-Pain, Jon Connor, Boaz, Chevy Woods, and several others.
His most recent release was his 2013 mixtape “Ism Churchill”. He has yet to announce plans for upcoming music, but keep posted as GLC is bound to drop something soon.