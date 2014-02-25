One of the most positive, inspiring hip-hop artists in the industry is Chicago native GLC. The former G.O.O.D. Music signee has faced much adversity throughout his life that has shaped him both as an artist and as a person. He began his music career in 2003 and two years later he signed to G.O.O.D. and was featured on Kanye West’s “The College Dropout” and “Late Registration” albums. GLC has released one album, “Love, Life & Loyalty” in 2010, as well as scores of mixtapes.