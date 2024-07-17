Chief Keef Postpones "A Lil Tour" Over "Medical Emergency"

Chief Keef In Concert - New York, NY
NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Chief Keef performs at Gramercy Theatre on November 13, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Fans will have to wait before they hear Chief Keef live.

Chief Keef has postponed his highly-anticipated A Lil Tour after suffering a “medical emergency,” just hours before the first show. Live Nation first confirmed the news with a statement before he expanded on the situation in an announcement on his Instagram Story. He was set to perform at Boston’s MGM Music Hall at Fenway later in the night.

“To my fans, I’m so sorry to announce this, but due to a medical emergency, I’ve been ordered to stay home to recover, so I have to postpone the tour. Those who bought tickets can opt for a refund or keep it for a future date. I intend to be back on the road soon," he said in the Live Nation statement. "Thank you, I love y’all.” On Instagram, he added: "I apologize to all my fans. I know how much yall are expecting to see me and the Glo in yall city. But for health reasons Im postponing the tour until later this year. Yall can get a refund or hold onto your tickets for the new date. Be on the road real soon!"

Chief Keef Performs During Rolling Load In California

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17: Rapper Chief Keef performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 17, 2024, in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Chief Keef first announced the tour back in May following the release of his latest album, Almighty So 2. The project features collaborations with G Herbo, Lil Gnar, Tierra Whack, Quavo, and Sexyy Red. It peaked at No. 30 on the US Billboard 200 and serves as a sequel to his classic 2013 mixtape, Almighty So. Check out the announcement about his A Lil Tour below.

Chief Keef Pushes Back Tour Dates

Chief Keef

He didn't confirm exactly when he'll be able to perform the new music for fans, but said it's coming later this year. Be on the lookout for further updates on Chief Keef and his upcoming tour on HotNewHipHop.

