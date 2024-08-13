Chief Keef’s Instagram Return Sparks Outrage From Fans

It wasn’t a warm response for Chief Keef.

The tour was supposed to follow the release of Keef's latest studio album, Almighty So 2, which dropped back in May. It featured collaborations with Ballout, G Herbo , Lil Gnar, Tierra Whack, Sexyy Red , and Quavo . Be on the lookout for further updates on Chief Keef on HotNewHipHop.

Chief Keef didn't explain the cause of the medical emergency when he announced the postponed tour. “To my fans, I’m so sorry to announce this, but due to a medical emergency, I’ve been ordered to stay home to recover, so I have to postpone the tour. Those who bought tickets can opt for a refund or keep it for a future date. I intend to be back on the road soon," he said in a statement from Live Nation. "Thank you, I love y’all.” It remains unclear when he'll be able to get back out on the road. Check out his latest post on Instagram below.

“Go on a f*cking tour and stop promoting bs if your money low,” one fan wrote in the comments. “I love u tho no diddy.” Another remarked: “ANYWAY!! You owe us a concert in Miami sir!!!!” One more angry user complained about getting their money back. “Are you gonna reschedule your show or what cause I could use that 150$,” they said.

Chief Keef has been facing tons of backlash on Instagram after sharing a promotional post on the platform on Monday. In the comments section, fans appeared enraged that there haven't been updates on his postponed A Lil Tour dates. He indefinitely postponed the shows, last month, due to a "medical emergency."

