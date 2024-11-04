Solange Shocks Chief Keef By Revealing She's A Big Fan During Meet-Up

A video of the wholesome run-in is going viral.

Solange met up with Chief Keef after one of his recent concerts over the weekend and the wholesome moment has been going viral on social media. In a video of their interaction, Chief Keef appeared shocked to learn that the iconic singer is a big fan of his music. "What the f*ck is going on," he appears to remark at one point.

In the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's post of the clip, fans loved the meet-up. "If his status ain’t hood, I ain’t checkin for him! Don’t forget Solange was in that video," one user wrote. Another added: "If yall pay attention to Solanges personality, this is not surprising lol. Even Beyonce."

Chief Keef Performs During Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JUNE 16: Chief Keef performs during the Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash Festival at SeatGeek Stadium on June 16, 2024, in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/Getty Images)

Keef is currently traveling across the United States on his A Lil Tour in promotion of his latest studio album, Almighty So 2. He has dates in Atlanta, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, and more cities lined up over the next several weeks. He'll be wrapping up the run of shows in Washington, DC on November 24th. Lil Gnar and The Glo Boyz are supporting him on the tour. In other news, Kenya Barris and Cole Bennett recently announced that they're teaming up on a documentary about the Chicago native's career.

Solange Runs Into Chief Keef

Check out the video of Solange and Chief Keef meeting up below. It comes after Solange made headlines, earlier this week, for discussing her struggle with several "overwhelming" autoimmune disorders. They include POTS, as well as Sjögren’s syndrome and mast cell activation syndrome (MCAS). Be on the lookout for further updates on Solange and Chief Keef on HotNewHipHop.

