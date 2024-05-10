Chief Keef Announces No-So-Little "A Lil Tour"

Overnight Chief Keef dropped his first new solo album in 3 years. Almighty So 2 is the long-awaited follow-up to his 2013 fan-favorite record Almighty So. It comes after Keef dropped 4NEM back in 2021 and delivers more than an hour of music split across 16 tracks. The album features Quavo, Sexyy Red, Tierra Whack, G Herbo, and more. It also features the single "Tony Montana Flow" which has already racked up more than 32 million streams. Fans who are loving the record will have the chance to see it performed live at numerous shows this summer.

Those are coming on the "A Lil Tour 2024" which will see Keef hitting up a number of American cities. Most notably is his return to Chicago where he'll be playing for the first time in a decade. It's also his first proper tour since he last hit the road in 2017. He'll make 17 stops in July and August headlining a number of shows and stopping by a few festivals along the way. Earlier this year fans got a taste of the upcoming tour when he performed at Rolling Loud Los Angeles. Fans looking to get tickets for the shows in advance will be able to starting May 15 on the rapper's website. Check out the full tour dates below.

Chief Keef Announces Summer Tour

Chief Keef and Sexyy Red are already developing an interesting relationship both artistically and personally. They've now collaborated four different times on record in the span of less than a year. They've also had nothing but glowing things to say about each other's artistry when asked. Keef was just recently left stunned by one particularly sexy thirst trap from the breakout rapper.

