Chief Keef Has Nothing But Praise For Sexyy Red

Sexyy Red was one of the biggest breakout stars in rap music in 2023. She dropped her debut album Hood Hottest Princess early in the year and then followed the album up with a deluxe edition a few months later. Included in the tracklist of the deluxe album was a collaboration with Chief Keef called "Ghetto Princess." The song has racked up more than a million streams on Spotify and the pair recently got a chance to perform it live.

They were both included in the lineup for this year's Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles. During Chief Keef's Sunday set, Sexyy Red joined him on stage for a handful of songs. Billboard caught up with Keef backstage after the show to ask him about his relationship with Red. “She just … you could tell she really just come from where we come from. Sh*t. I just know she f*ck with me real heavy. I f*ck with her too. Saying she wants to come through and I said “hell f*cking yeah.” Check out the full backstage interview with Chief Keef below.

Read More: Chief Keef Shows Off The Inside Of His Mansion

Chief Keef's Thoughts On Sexyy Red

Chief Keef is fresh off the release of a brand new mixtape. The surprise released DIRTY NACHOS sees him teaming up with Mike WiLL Made-It for a full new hour of material. Sexyy Red pops up once again as a feature on the track "DAMN SHORTY." 2 Chainz also appears on the record on another song called "PULL UP GHOST-CLAN."

Keef also made an appearance on the new Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow. He joined Lil Yachty on the unique banger and they both appeared in the accompanying music video. The song's accompanying video has racked up more than 7 million views on YouTube. What do you think of the high praise Chief Keef gave Sexyy Red after performing with her at Rolling Loud? Do you hope the pair work on more music together in the future? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Chief Keef's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]