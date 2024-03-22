Chief Keef Has Nothing But Praise For Sexyy Red

The pair have already collaborated twice.

BYLavender Alexandria
Rolling Loud California 2024

Sexyy Red was one of the biggest breakout stars in rap music in 2023. She dropped her debut album Hood Hottest Princess early in the year and then followed the album up with a deluxe edition a few months later. Included in the tracklist of the deluxe album was a collaboration with Chief Keef called "Ghetto Princess." The song has racked up more than a million streams on Spotify and the pair recently got a chance to perform it live.

They were both included in the lineup for this year's Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles. During Chief Keef's Sunday set, Sexyy Red joined him on stage for a handful of songs. Billboard caught up with Keef backstage after the show to ask him about his relationship with Red. “She just … you could tell she really just come from where we come from. Sh*t. I just know she f*ck with me real heavy. I f*ck with her too. Saying she wants to come through and I said “hell f*cking yeah.” Check out the full backstage interview with Chief Keef below.

Read More: Chief Keef Shows Off The Inside Of His Mansion

Chief Keef's Thoughts On Sexyy Red

Chief Keef is fresh off the release of a brand new mixtape. The surprise released DIRTY NACHOS sees him teaming up with Mike WiLL Made-It for a full new hour of material. Sexyy Red pops up once again as a feature on the track "DAMN SHORTY." 2 Chainz also appears on the record on another song called "PULL UP GHOST-CLAN."

Keef also made an appearance on the new Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow. He joined Lil Yachty on the unique banger and they both appeared in the accompanying music video. The song's accompanying video has racked up more than 7 million views on YouTube. What do you think of the high praise Chief Keef gave Sexyy Red after performing with her at Rolling Loud? Do you hope the pair work on more music together in the future? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: What Is Chief Keef's Best-Selling Album?

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.
recommended content
chief keef dirty nachosMusicChief Keef & Mike WiLL Made-It Are Bringing Nothing But Bangers On "DIRTY NACHOS"
sexyy-red-chief-keefMusicSexyy Red Taps Chief Keef For High-Octane "Bow Bow Bow" Remix
BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 - ShowMusicSexyy Red Opens Up On How "Rich Baby Daddy" Came To Be
GAM0SOEXUAAucqNMusicSexyy Red Releases Deluxe Version Of "Hood Hottest Princess"