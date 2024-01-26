Lil Yachty & Chief Keef In "Say Ya Grace" Music Video From Lyrical Lemonade: Watch

With cameos from Denzel Curry, Big Sean, and G Herbo, Sosa, Boat, and Cole Bennet made a simple but effective treatment for this heater.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
The new Lyrical Lemonade album All Is Yellow is finally out, and to name highlights off of it would be a much longer article than needed. Still, there is one track in particular that its team, artists, and fans seemed to take a liking to in particular: Chief Keef and Lil Yachty's "Say Ya Grace." Moreover, as expected from a creative like Cole Bennet, its visual treatment is pretty stunning from a technical standpoint, even if it's not the flashiest of most complex presentation on paper. Some yellow tarps, filter effects, simple outfits, and cameos from Denzel Curry, G Herbo, and Big Sean make this a compelling package.

But all this is unsurprising if you've been following All Is Yellow's rollout, which contained no shortage of bangers as both singles and music videos. Take for example "Doomsday" with Juice WRLD and Cordae, which is a refreshing spin on old ideas in both lanes. For what it's worth, Lil Yachty and Chief Keef still come through with a lot of charisma and personality in the video despite their simple set-up. Seeing MCs bring life to ad-libs and contrast their recording delivery is always a really fun part of visuals, and they don't disappoint here.

Lyrical Lemonade's "Say Ya Grace" Music Video With Chief Keef & Lil Yachty: Watch

Furthermore, while it's Chief Keef's only appearance on All Is Yellow, Lil Yachty also appears on the cut "Fallout" with Joey Bada$$ and Gus Dapperton. Back to "Say Ya Grace," though, it's a Sosa-produced cut that pairs an ethereal sample with icy drum patterns, and the two rappers provide all the energy necessary to take it over the top. Their vocal chemistry is potent here, and though we would've loved to hear more trade-offs, their matching tones are enough to satisfy. Hopefully it's not the only collab that the two have in store.

Meanwhile, with other bangers like "Stop Giving Me Advice" from Dave and Jack Harlow, we're excited to see how All Is Yellow ages throughout 2024. What did you think of the album and its accompanying visuals? Drop your thoughts in the comments section down below and check out the "Say Ya Grace" music video above. Also, as always, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Chief Keef, Lil Yachy, and Lyrical Lemonade.

