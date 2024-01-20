Lil Yachty Teases New Playboi Carti Collab

Lil Yachty has teased a collaboration with Playboi Carti, posting a picture of a double-stacked cup on top of an opium briefcase. If true, it would be their first collab. In 2018, Carti featured on Yachty's "Get Dripped". Then, in 2020, Yachty, along with Future, featured on Carti's "Flex Up".

Fans were understandably stoked for the collab. "I mean they already got bangers so thats a no brainer," one fan noted. "Bro that’s literally the nicest duo we didn’t know we needed 💯💯," gushed another. "Well ofc !! That would be the smartest thing to do especially if they ain’t beefin," reasoned a third. However, not everyone was stoked for the potential collab. Are you excited for another Yachty/Carti collab? Let us know in the comments.

Playboi Carti "Antagonist" Tour Allegedly Postponed Over Homixide Gang Legal Battle

However, it's not been all good news for Carti. Fans are speculating that the recent postponement of his Antagonist Tour due to the legal battle that Homixide Gang is involved in due to jumping Summrs at a concert late last year. With HG tied up in a dispute with Live Nation, the tour is now in limbo. However, none of this is substantiated by official sources and appears to come from Playboi Carti's official fan Discord server.

Homixide Gang jumped Summrs at BoxFest back in November 2023. A video, shot by an audience member, shows a large brawl occurring on stage in the middle of the show. It's unclear what caused the altercation. However, Reddit users claim to have seen a second video showing members of the rap group rushing the stage. Summrs' first track after the incident, "Check Me Out", appeared to include several references to both the incident and other allegations against the group. "I DM one these n-gga's hoes, I'm tryna see if the b-tch go" has been taken as a shot at the grooming allegations against the group. Furthermore, several bars directly reference the jumping and the subsequent threats Summrs made in return.

